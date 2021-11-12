PLATTSBURGH — With winter weather approaching, state agencies are reminding drivers of tips to help better prepare their vehicles for more challenging weather conditions.
“Winter weather will be here soon, and motorists should winterize their vehicles and anticipate changing weather conditions,” DMV commissioner Mark Schroeder said in a news release.
“A few simple practices like driving slow, making sure your lights are clear and not covered with ice or snow, having ample windshield washer fluid, for example, will help ensure your safety and the safety of others on the roads.”
Before driving, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee recommends drivers:
• Check tire treads.
• Clear/clean all lights and windows.
• Fill the windshield washer reservoir.
• Remove all snow and ice including on top of the vehicle.
• Ensure the vehicle’s heater and defroster are working properly.
• Make sure the recommended amount of antifreeze is in the radiator.
• Get familiar with a new vehicle before driving in harsh weather conditions.
Once ready to drive, the GTSC also recommends drivers:
• Warm up the car so the defroster clears the windows.
• Turn on headlights whenever windshield wipers are on. New York State law makes this mandatory.
• Do not exceed the speed limit and always adjust speed to the road conditions.
• Leave plenty of room between vehicles.
• Don't try to pass or weave in and out of traffic. All drivers must be prepared to react if other drivers start to slide.
• Do not drive during ice or snowstorms unless it is necessary.
• When sleet, freezing rain or snow begin to fall, remember that bridges, ramps and overpasses will freeze first. Be aware that slippery spots may remain after snow is removed.
