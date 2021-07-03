Stars and Stripes: City Fourth to honor Plattsburgh-born astronaut, family

PHOTO PROVIDEDThe City of Plattsburgh’s Fourth of July Parade’s theme, “Interstellar,” was inspired by artist Brendon Palmer-Angell’s “Reach for the Stars! The Michael Anderson Mural,” which was commissioned by Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project. The mural, located on on the Westelcom Building at 23 Durkee Street in Plattsburg, depicts the STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia Payload Commander and Lt. Col. in charge of science experiments Michael P. Anderson, who was born Christmas Day 1959 at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital.