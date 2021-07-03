Stars and Stripes: City Fourth to honor Plattsburgh-born astronaut, family

PLATTSBURGH – U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson's family members are back in Plattsburgh.
They will serve as Grand Marshal of Sunday's Fourth of July Parade in the city.
The son of Bobbie and Barbara Anderson was born at the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Hospital on Christmas Day 1959.
STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia Payload Commander, Lt. Col. Anderson and his six fellow NASA crew members were killed in the shuttle's disaster in 2003.
Traveling from their homes in Arizona and Texas, Lt. Col. Anderson's wife, Sandy, his daughters, Kaycee and Sydney, and his sister, Brenda Anderson Daniely, will attend Sunday's events starting with a “Mural Dedication,” a public event at 11 a.m. at the "Reach for the Stars: the Michael Anderson Mural" located at 23 Durkee St. on the side of the Westelcom building.
SUCH AN HONOR
Created in the Fall of 2020 by Plattsburgh native Brendon Palmer-Angell, the mural was a collaboration between Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project, Fesette Realty, Clinton County Historical Association and Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum.
“I am extremely excited that this is happening,” Palmer-Angell said.
“I couldn't be happier that the family will be there. It's such an honor to have been a part of this whole project and help honor the memory of Michael Anderson and all of his contributions.”
At the time Palmer-Angell was commissioned for the project, it was Outside Art's 12th mural.
“Brendon had been in touch with the family regarding the mural, and they said that they wanted to come and see it,” Amy Guglielmo, co-founder with Julia Devine of Outside Art, said.
“We're excited that it's actually happening. I think Michael Anderson went from here to astronaut training, so it's their first time back in, I think, in 30 years. I'm just excited to meet them and to show them the mural and have them come back.”
The mural dedication ceremony will include a performance by the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir, remarks from Outside Art, a presentation of a gift from Mayor Christopher Rosenquest to the family and a 21 bottle rocket salute performed by students from the city school district. This event is free, open to the public and requires no registration.
INTERSTELLAR
The city's Fourth of July Parade starts at 1 p.m., and its theme, “Interstellar,” was inspired by Lt. Col. Anderson's mural with the goal of bringing more awareness to and celebrating the fact that he was a NASA astronaut and was born in Plattsburgh.
Joshua Kretser, Clinton County Legislator (D-Area 9, City of Plattsburgh) and Amanda Dagley, Station Manager and DJ at WNBZ, are parade announcers.
"We're so excited to be bringing our Fourth of July celebration back," Plattsburgh City Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said. "We have over 30 floats registered for the parade."
Parade floats include: Plattsburgh Police Department, Plattsburgh Fire Department, Mayor Rosenquest, Grand Marshal Vehicle with Anderson Family, Plattsburgh Aircraft Restoration Group, Outside Art, Haus of Starr, Filipino-American Community Group, North Country Alliance Church, Mosaic Church-Kingdom, Pactiv Green, Empire Dance Group, Douglas Family, Adirondack North Country Alliance, Plattsburgh Scouts, Sunrise Rotary Club, South Plattsburgh Volunteer Fire Department, The Salvation Army, JCEO, Ed Garrow and Sons, ADK Ghost Tour and Company, Fire Department, Ezra Watson, Cumberland Head Fire Department, Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum, Patsy Dodge Jeep, Antique Car - 1922 Ford Model T, North Country Classics Car Group, Jeep group, Josh Laporte and Race car team.
Information on parade street closures can be found the on the Plattsburgh City website: cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/alerts/alerts/street-closures-july-fourth-celebrations-sunday
ACCESSIBILITY
The city will set up a tent and accessible washroom to the right of City Hall designated to folks with disabilities.
It will also have an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter present to translate during the parade.
"We're trying to be a little more conscientious of accessibility needs in our community," Meisenheimer said. "We are learning and we are definitely open to feedback and wanting to hear from communities to help to continue to make these events more welcoming and accessible to folks in the area."
FIREWORKS
Fireworks will close out the night, blasting off at the city's waterfront beginning around 9:30 p.m.
"Folks can view them from City Hall or just across the street from the monument are great places to go," Meisenheimer said. "We'll be shutting down City Hall Place and the two streets that line Trinity Park just in that time period between the fireworks, because a lot of folks do tend to come downtown."
