Stage set for Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — After missing a year, the City of Plattsburgh’s Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting returns today, in what officials hope signals a return to some normalcy in the city.
The parade, featuring 28 floats, walking and dance groups, fire engines and more, starts at 5:30 p.m. on Brinkerhoff Street.
A pre-parade warm-up show starts at 5 p.m. at the judges’ stand across from The Strand Center for the Arts. A dance set by the Nancy Langlois School of Dance and a family-friendly hip-hop set by Antwon Levee & Dust will be performed.
HOME ALONE SCREENING
A tree lighting on the lawn of The Strand Center followed by a free showing of “Home Alone” presented by The Strand caps off the night.
Anyone attending the showing, per The Strand’s attendance policy, are required to wear masks inside the theater; anyone 12 and up are also asked to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken 72 hours before the event.
"This is another event we reestablished this year to help bring some vibrancy and life back into the City of Plattsburgh,” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said in a statement.
“Especially after a year of dealing with a lot of unknowns. Even though we're outdoors, we always want people to stay safe and wear masks at these events. That's our priority.”
5K SANTA RUN, ELF DASH
This year’s holiday event is also adding a 5K Santa Run and Elf Dash by the CVPH Foundation starting at 3 p.m. at the Betty Little Arts Park. Teams of four will take turns running about three quarters of a mile until they reach William Street and return to the park. Same-day registration is $25.
Proceeds of the 5K will go toward a bassinet for the Alice T. Miner Women and Children’s Center.
This year’s theme for the parade is Superheroes Celebrating the Holidays.
“We wanted a theme that would be fun for families and kids — who wouldn't want to see your favorite super hero being super festive?” the city’s Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said.
“We also wanted to honor our own hometown superheroes like our essential workers, community organizations, and parade grand marshal, Mountain Lake PBS anchor, Thom Hallock.”
Hallock, who as grand marshal will be leading the parade on Sunrise Rotary’s float and will help judge parade participants, has nearly 40 years of reporting experience and started at Mountain Lake PBS in 2008.
Looking ahead to next year’s holiday celebration, Rosenquest said the city will start developing a full schedule of events starting January.
“We're excited for what's to come in 2022, and we hope this event helps us maintain that momentum," Rosenquest said.
Meisenheimer said she’s looking to hear from the community on what it would be like to see next year.
“We are always open to feedback and suggestions on how we can make our events reflect the spirit of our community,” she said.
“I hope we will see more cross-community collaborations like how we worked with the CVPH Foundation to hold the 5K Santa Run and Elf Dash.”
Street closures for Holiday Parade and 5K run:
Street closures will begin at 2 p.m. and will immediately end following the parade route. The following intersections/streets will be closed during this timeframe
Intersection of Brinkerhoff and Beekman Street
Intersection of Brinkerhoff and Wells Street
Intersection of Brinkerhoff and William Street
Intersection of Brinkerhoff and Pleasant Street
Intersection of Brinkerhoff and N. Catherine Street
Intersection of Brinkerhoff and Oak Street
Intersection of Oak and Court Street
Intersection of Court and Marion Street
Intersection of Court and Margaret Street
Intersection of Margaret and Bridge Street
Intersection of Margaret and Brinkerhoff Street
Intersection of Margaret and Division Street
Intersection of Margaret and Broad Street
Intersection of Margaret Street and Protection Ave
Intersection of Margaret Street and Cornelia Street
Intersection of North Catherine Street and Cornelia Street
