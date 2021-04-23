AKWESASNE — Unlicensed and unregulated marijuana dispensaries were found operating in the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s jurisdiction, the tribe announced.
The dispensaries have been issued cease and desist orders until an Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance has been enacted and tribal licenses have been issued, the tribe said in a news release.
“The Tribe is currently consulting with tribal members on the development of an Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance. The first of three consultation sessions on the regulation’s development was conducted on April 22 and provided valued feedback and input, with approximately 54 tribal members participating in the first engagement meeting,” the release said.
Two more meetings will be held April 29 and May 6, the tribe said. Members can access the meeting link located on the Tribal Members Portal on the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s website at www.srmt-nsn.gov.
An Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance will help regulate the cultivation, processing and sale of recreational marijuana under tribal jurisdiction, the release said. It will include licensing fees that will be used to support community programs and other tribal services that benefit the tribe community, the release said.
Until an ordinance is enacted, anyone who engages in the “sale or any commercial activity involving recreational marijuana prior to obtaining a license will be in violation of tribal law and subject to enforcement action. We ask individuals to refrain from purchasing any goods from these unregulated establishments for their own safety,” the release said.
