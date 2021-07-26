ST. REGIS FALLS — The St. Regis Falls Central School District Board of Education hopes to appoint Anne Young to the role of superintendent of schools at a special meeting today.
The board is negotiating a contract with the Gloversville resident, who is looking for housing in the area, following a second interview that occurred this week.
“I’m looking forward to becoming a valuable member of St. Regis Falls’ beautiful and distinct Adirondack community,” Young said in a statement.
RANGE OF SKILLS
Young earned her bachelor's degree, master's degree and a certificate of advanced study from The College of St. Rose, according to a press release.
She also holds state certifications as a school district administrator, administrator/supervisor and business administrator, and in reading and elementary education.
Young recently completed a doctorate in educational leadership from Russell Sage College.
Prior to that, she worked as director of curriculum/instruction for Middleburgh Central School District in Schoharie County.
She also worked for six years as program coordinator and support specialist at a school district in North Carolina, and six years as elementary school principal in central New York school districts, the release said.
“Ms. Young joins our team at St. Regis Falls Central School at a critical time for education,” Board of Education President Matt Goodrow said in a statement.
“The board believes that her broad range of skills and experience will help build on our district’s successes and drive us toward continuous improvement.”
NINE APPLICANTS
The superintendent search yielded nine completed applications by the June 25 deadline, the release said.
On June 30, the board selected four applicants to move forward. In early July, those candidates met with constituent groups representing staff, students, parents, the community and the board.
Malone Central School District Director of Pupil Personnel Services Reginald McDonald of Potsdam was also a finalist for the position, the release said. He withdrew his application the morning of Monday, July 19.
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES District Superintendent Dale Breault Jr., who guided the search, is sitting in as interim superintendent until Young's appointment.
