St. Mary's of the Lake Church Torn Down

PLATTSBURGH - St. Mary’s of the Lake, a Catholic church that has served Cumberland Head area residents since 1966, is being torn down.
The church, which closed for good in 2019, is being demolished to create more cemetery space.
‘ALL JUST SADDENED’
Its demise has left residents and parishioners feeling blue.
“We are all just saddened for all the founding families as well as our own,” Cumberland Head resident Greg Carnright said.
Carnright’s family helped fund-raise to found the church more than five decades ago.
He recalls stories of mass being held in a vacant shoe store in the old North Country Shopping Plaza on Route 9, and in a large tent at the church site at 1202 Cumberland Head Rd. before the church was completed.
“It just makes us all so sad for all the history there,” he said.
USING RESOURCES
St. Mary’s of the Lake was relegated to oratory status on July 1, 2011, meaning there hasn’t been regular Masses in the building since that time, according to Darcy Fargo of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg.
The church was relegated to profane, but not sordid use, on March 6, 2019, effectively closing it.
The decision to close the church was part of the ongoing diocesan and parish planning processes intended to ensure the faithful continue to have access to Mass and the sacraments while responsibly and efficiently using available resources, Fargo said.
RECTORY TO REMAIN
Parishioners of St. Mary’s of the Lake are now parishioners of St. John the Baptist Church in Plattsburgh, part of the joined Catholic parishes.
As part of the planning process, implemented years ago, Fargo said, it was determined that the site would be needed in the future as additional Catholic cemetery capacity for the Plattsburgh parishes, and both the church building and Tobin Hall were scheduled for demolition.
The hall demolition is complete, and demolition of the church is ongoing.
The rectory at the location will remain.
It is currently home to consecrated religious sisters from the Sisters of St. Joseph and Domincan Sisters of Hope.
LOVE SHARED
Carnright says he and others will always remember their beloved church.
“Weddings, funerals, baptisms, first communions, holidays, all the love that was shared in that sacred building on Cumberland Head will never be taken from our hearts.”
LOCAL MEMORIES
The Press-Republican asked readers on its Facebook page to share their memories of the church.
Katy Brogowski Villa: Christmas pageant with my kids! Over the years they played all the roles! Every year older was a promotion to a more prominent role. Raised our kids there with Father Dan. Kids always wanted to go to church- their friends were all there.
Courtney West: I was baptized, attended Sunday school, alter server and was a part of the church choir for many years. It’s sad to see that this church will no longer be standing the next time I make my way out to my grandmothers gravesite.
Denise Poff Cross: It was a great little community church. Miss it!
Pam Rock: We used to camp on Algonquin Park. We would walk up to go to church. Best times of my childhood
Alexandra Bechard: I was confirmed there by Father Snow. Many memories there. Although I’m a born again Christian now, still, very sad.
Tom Jiguere: I used to go there when I was at Cumberland Head elementary school. We’d walk across the road to go to classes.
Cheryl Mathews Frizzell: I was baptized there, and have many memories from growing up there! Such a shame
Shirley Coulombe: I think Fr. Snow was a Priest there for a while.
Rita Santamore: I used to sing there with James Conley. We would have combined choirs for concerts for the holidays.
Zach Squier: My grandfather’s funeral reception, Robert Squier. One of the founding members I’m told!!
Patti Racette: My oldest Jeffrey first communion there,Father Tobin 12 boys!!!!!
Allisn Lockwood Blain: Was a beautiful church...
Sue Hislop: My grandmothers funeral.
Cora Monette: My girl scout meetings as a Brownie
Samantha Wilkins: Went there in elementary..
Sue Carter: I was married in that church
