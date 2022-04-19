PLATTSBURGH — A springtime snowstorm was an unwelcome guest in the North Country early Tuesday morning.
Many areas around Plattsburgh and surrounding towns saw several inches of heavy, wet snow accumulate quickly and cause unsafe road conditions and power outages throughout the region.
According to New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), approximately 5,000 residents in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and St. Lawrence counties were among those who lost their power during the storm.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 2,800 National Grid workers across New York were still working to clean up the extensive storm damage, a National Grid news release said.
“Our top priority is public safety as our field force restores service and cleans up the widespread tree and power line damage across the region,” Matt Barnett, National Grid’s Vice President of New York Electric Operations, said.
“The weight of the snow, combined with strong winds, caused extensive tree and line damage. Blocked and closed roads are among some of the difficult conditions our crews are facing as they try to reach damaged infrastructure located off roadways and in remote or wooded areas.”
Clinton County Assistant Emergency Services Director Kelly Donoghue said storms like these are often accompanied by many hidden dangers the public may not be aware of.
He said these dangers are especially important to remember in the coming days.
“Certainly, when you are roaming your land, just be cautious of what people call ‘widowmakers’ — trees that are stuck and precariously leaning on another tree with a potential of collapsing down on someone,” Donoghue said.
“For people working out in the woods, it is a good reminder that when things start warming up again, be cautious of the potential dangers of storms like this that cause the breaking of limbs and trees — all it takes is a wind and it could bring trees down or even (low-hanging) wires.”
According to the National Grid release, all downed wires should be considered live and dangerous and should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the Town was fortunate enough to sustain minimal tree and line damage.
“There was limited impact in the Town of Plattsburgh. It was a rather wet, heavy snow so it's not surprising that there was some sustained damage throughout the township and larger region. But recovery has been pretty quick,” Cashman said.
“Folks in the North Country are a hearty bunch of people. I know people don't put their shovels away until late April, early May and here we are with a late spring snow event.”
With May in sight, seeing this much snow was unsettling for many.
Meteorologist Matthew Clay at the National Weather Service said a storm of this magnitude, that caused considerable damage in late April, was unusual.
“It is an anomaly for this to happen this late in the season, but the kind of ingredients that came into making this panned out,” he said.
“The system was strengthening as it moved across our area this morning and that just led to heavy precipitation.
“The reason that the snow itself was so wet is, if you think about our temperatures this morning, a lot of the areas were hovering around 33 degrees, and typically, when we’re hanging right around that freezing mark, we tend to see a much wetter snowfall and due to the intensity of the snow, it kind of coated everything. If you look at trees, power lines, any kind of elevated surface today, it caked on to it.”
Clay said residents should expect the next couple of days to be wet as all the newly-fallen snow melts.
“We’re looking at temperatures getting back into the 50’s regionwide, and even this afternoon we should be seeing most places get into the lower to mid 40’s, so we should be getting into some decent melting,” he said.
“When we see some sun develop by late (Wednesday) morning with the clouds breaking, we should see some more melting. So really within the next 18 to 24 hours it's going to be quite sloppy out there.”
