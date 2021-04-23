Spring green at Air Park: Crews work on plane displays

PLATTSBURGH – Luck Bros. crew greened the brown patches around the static display of the FB-111 A and the “Pride of the Adirondacks” B-47 in the Clyde A. Lewis Sr. Air Park Friday morning in Plattsburgh.
“History is a big part of who we are in the city, and military history, ” Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“I grew up on the Air Force base. To see a group of dedicated volunteers that have also served is nice to see. It's nice to see give-back to the community. It's nice to see history retained, and I really appreciate the work that they're doing out here.”
In November 2020, the Air Park received strategic enhancements -- asphalt around the FB-111 A and concrete pads around the B-47, as a result of a collaboration between the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Aircraft Restoration Group, Luck Bros., North Country Veterans Association, Upstone Materials and RMS, and Pier Works.
“Through the support of Luck Bros. Construction, we've basically been able to remove all of the chopped up tire that used to surround the aircraft as well as to extend the concrete, so that the public can walk under the wings and get up closer to the aircraft,” Michael Wayne, (USAF Chief Master Sgt. Retired) and a Restoration Group member, said.
“Today what we're doing is seeding the fill that was laid down last fall, so that again people can walk up the aircraft and see it up close and personal without having to deal with the cutup, rubber tires and the fencing.”
Wayne estimates that the restorers have another year and a half to complete the B-47.
The group has racked a minimum of several thousand hours of work since the restoration project began in 2017.
“Perhaps two years depending on the weather to finish our restoration work and that includes polishing, painting and some additional panel replacement on the aircraft as well,” he said.
