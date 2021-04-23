Spring green at Air Park: Crews work on plane displays

ROBIN CAUDELL/STAFF PHOTOA Luck Bros. crew seed the fill around the FB-111 A in the Clyde Lewis Sr. Air Park in Plattsburgh. In November 2020, the Air Park received strategic enhancements — asphalt around the FB-111 A and concrete pads around the B-47, as a result of a collaboration between the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Aircraft Restoration Group, Luck Bros., North Country Veterans Association, Upstone Materials and RMS, and Pier Works.