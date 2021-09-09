SeaComm adds information systems manager
MASSENA — Jonathan Haggard joined SeaComm Federal Credit Unions as the credit union's information systems manager, based at the credit union’s headquarters.
Haggard of Massena has more than 20 years of experience within the IT field.
In his information systems manager role, Haggard will supervise daily operations and workflow of the Information Services department to ensure the credit union’s technology is working properly and efficiently.
Prior to joining SeaComm, Jonathan served as the Director of Information Systems for several local healthcare centers.
Conner promoted to SeaComm assistant VP
MASSENA — Kathryn Connor of Massena was promoted to assistant vice president of retail operations and regional manager for SeaComm Federal Credit Unions locations in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
Connor has been with SeaComm since 2018 and most recently served as the assistant call center manager. Conner joined the credit union with extensive management experience, and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree through SUNY Empire State College.
In her new role, she is responsible for the branch operations, strategic integration, management and flow of current and future branch locations.
"We are extremely fortunate to onboard such high quality talent," President and Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Wilson said. "We recognize the key to our success is our employees. Each bring substantial knowledge in key functions of our business."
Elizabethtown Community Hospital raises starting wage
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital will raise its starting hourly wage to $15 beginning Oct. 4.
The change will benefits 130 employees.
“We want to take care of the people who help provide outstanding care for the community,” Bob Ortmyer, Elizabethtown Community Hospital president, said. “Each and every team member helps us do that, regardless of their role.”
The hospital is investing more than $330,000 to increase starting wages from $12.50 to $15.00 per hour across 36 job classifications, including environmental services, clinical assistants, medical assistants and clerical positions. The new hourly wage is higher than current federal and state rates.
According to Elizabethtown Community Hospital Director of Human Resources, Michelle Meachem, the move comes after a comprehensive assessment of competitive compensation for positions within the organization.
"It’s clear that this is the right thing to do for our employees, for their families and for the future of our workforce. The $15 hourly starting wage will not only help us retain valued team members, it will also help us attract new talent,” Meachem said.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital employs 350 people at its two campuses in Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga, and its six health centers across Essex County.
Spectrum adds HBO Max, YouTube
PLATTSBURGH — Spectrum recently added HBO Max and YouTube within Spectrum Guide on eligible devices across its service area, providing customers access to the streaming services directly from the Spectrum TV platform.
"As the video landscape continues to change, we are evolving our products and making it easier for our customers to watch what they want by providing access to streaming apps from convenient launch points within the Spectrum TV experience,” Group Vice President, Video Experience Elena Ritchie said. “We look forward to growing this library and expect to launch more streaming video apps in the coming months.”
With HBO Max and YouTube launched within Spectrum’s service area, they are now automatically available to customers with eligible devices and Spectrum Internet. Customers can tune directly to channel 2003 for YouTube or 2004 for HBO Max, using the guide’s search function, or looking for the logos in the Apps menu within Spectrum Guide.
HBO Max offers Spectrum customers more than 13,000 hours of content from brands like HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more. In order to access HBO Max content, customers must subscribe through Spectrum, another provider or directly through HBO Max.
With the YouTube app for TV screens, users have access to an assortment of videos on gaming, fitness, movies, shows, news, learning and more. Users can subscribe to channels, browse personal recommendations and enjoy YouTube’s library of content.
Barbara Montour joins Alice Hyde board of directors
MALONE — Barbara L. Montour, CPA, has joined UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center's board of directors.
Montour is the owner of Montour CPA and Associates in Akwesasne, is the treasurer of the Akwesasne Convenience Store Association and is immediate past-president of the New York State Society of Public Accountants – Adirondack Chapter.
"I was born and raised in Akwesasne, and I think that I bring a key perspective that has been absent from the board,” she said. “It’s really important to me that the Mohawk community of Akwesasne is represented as a people with the hospital. Every member brings their own strengths to the board, and I look forward to being part of the team and sharing my insight.”
In addition to her work as a business owner, Montour previously served as chief financial officer of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, and director of finance for The Assembly of First Nations, a national political organization representing First Nations Peoples in Canada.
Montour said her friendship with former Alice Hyde Board Member Gary Benware, with whom she worked as a CPA prior to his passing in 2019, also factored in her decision.
“Alice Hyde meant an incredible amount to Gary, and he always spoke very highly of the hospital,” Montour said. “Watching his dedication and the positive impact he had over the years always resonated with me, and before deciding to join the Board, I wanted to make sure I would have the time and space necessary to live up to the example he set during his service to our community.”
“We are pleased to welcome Barbara to the board of directors,” Alice Hyde Medical Center Board Chairman Robert G. Main Jr. said. “Her leadership, long history of community involvement, and dedication to acting as an advocate for the Mohawk community are incredibly valuable assets that will make Barbara an excellent addition to our team.”
Montour is a 1991 graduate of SUNY Plattsburgh, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. She earned her New York State certification as a public accountant in 2006, and earned her Native American Finance Officer Certificate in 2014.
Michelle LeBeau, Alice Hyde’s president, said Montour’s leadership experience, her dedication to working collaboratively as an advocate for the Mohawk community, and her long history of community service would prove critical to the hospital’s work caring for the community.
“Barbara’s insight as an Akwesasne native, her tireless work advocating for small business owners in our communities, and her focus on bringing North Country residents together to make our region a better place to live, work and raise a family will strengthen our hospital,” LeBeau said. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to the Alice Hyde family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.