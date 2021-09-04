Mirror Lake Inn recognized in USA Today Best Readers’ Choice poll
LAKE PLACID — Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa landed on the podium twice in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice polling for best waterfront properties in the country.
In a lineup featuring the 20 best waterfront hotels in the United States as submitted by a panel of travel industry experts, the property scored a gold medal as the top lakefront resort in the Northeast and New England and a silver medal as the number two waterfront resort in the nation.
The month-long voting process ended August 16. This is not the first time the Inn has enjoyed recognition by USA Today, having earned 10Best silver medal and two bronze medals in previous polls.
“It’s really fantastic to be held in such high regard, first by the industry panel that nominated us, and then by our guests and fans,” Ed Weibrecht, owner of the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, said. “To do this repeatedly makes all of us here very happy and proud. In particular, I am ecstatic with the efforts of our staff in this new pandemic environment to take a spotless, meticulously cleaned resort and enhance it, helped by the investments we made in ultraviolet cleaning technology and the installation of new health protocols and enhancements to keep staff and guests as safe as possible.”
Earlier this summer, the Mirror Lake Inn was notified of its lofty status by travel editors from USA Today. From the initial editor’s list, a Readers’ Choice poll determined the USA Today 10Best in that category.
Thanks to strong support from its guests and followers, the only AAA Four Diamond lodging and dining combination in the Adirondacks collected this honor among the national paper’s 10Best waterfront resorts in the USA.
“We are very fortunate to have the physical location that we enjoy on Mirror Lake," Weibrecht continued. "Being nestled right on the lakeshore with the Adirondack High Peaks in the background certainly gets people’s attention. But it would mean very little without the level of service and caring provided by our staff. To be voted so close to the top spot among all these amazing properties is a true achievement and made possible by our dedicated employees whose meticulous care of the property is so impressive. And it’s the same attention to guest service by our inside staff that continues to always put us among the very best.”
The 10Best contest is promoted across USA Today Travel Media Group’s digital and mobile products, as well as via social media. Nominees are also announced and/or promoted across relevant USA Today departments, and through Gannett media outlets, including the websites of its 81 local newspapers and 43 television stations. 10Best has four million monthly readers and is syndicated to readers across the USA Today Network.
"The Mirror Lake Inn certainly appreciates these kinds of plaudits," Weibrecht added. "But in doing so, it also brings attention to Lake Placid as a world class destination. We are blessed and thankful for the wonderful support we receive from our fans and followers, who are loyal to us and also to our community."
