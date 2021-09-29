John J. Kelly named president of NYS Funeral Directors Association
ALBANY — John J. Kelly, owner/manager of Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home in Schroon Lake was named president of the New York State Funeral Directors Association Inc. at its annual meeting held in August in Saratoga Springs.
“As I begin my term as your president, I want to thank the membership for their support over the years,” Kelly said. “My goal as President is to continue moving the organization forward by staying ahead of the curve with Federal and state legislation while continuing to provide our funeral home members with the resources needed to operate into the future.”
Kely and wife Susan L. Kelly purchased the funeral home from his father, Edward L. Kelly, in 1965.
A graduate with honors from Simmons School of Embalming and Mortuary Science in 1962, Kelly has been an active funeral director serving Schroon Lake and the surrounding communities since he returned home in 1964.
Dedicated to his profession, Kelly served on the NYSFDA board of directors, chaired the association's Ethics Committee and is a past chairman of the NYS Tribute Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization established in 2003 out of a desire to unite the knowledge and resources of funeral service professionals throughout New York State.
He has also been very active politically in the Town of Schroon, Essex County, New York State and nationally, serving as the president of both the NYS Associations of Towns and Counties. He served on the National Association of Counties Board of Directors. He has been a member of many civic organizations throughout his life.
He has been married to Susan since 1965. They have a son Edward J. Kelly and a daughter Louise V. Nestler. Their grandchildren include Hunter and Lauren Kelly and Liam and Maura Nestler.
Community Bank donates to CFES Brilliant Pathways
ESSEX — Community Bank N.A. recently donated $1,000 to CFES Brilliant Pathways’ (CFES) 30th annual conference planned for late October in Lake George.
The conference brings together a global network of education, business, government and philanthropic leaders committed to advancing CFES’ mission: To ensure that underserved youth are ready for college and the workplace.
Earlier this year, CFES developed the North Country Brilliant Pathways Program, which aims to address the underrecognized gap for students at 20 elementary, middle and high schools in rural Vermont and northeastern New York by providing them with a multifaceted, comprehensive college readiness program.
“This generous gift will be used to help underserved students at CFES schools across the North Country become college and career ready in the very communities where Community Bank has branches located,” CFES Director of Programs and Online Content Jon Reidel said. “When corporate partners like Community Bank step up to work with nonprofits like CFES, it changes the life trajectories of young people across the region, while also building the workforce of tomorrow. CFES could not be more appreciative of the support.”
Over its 30-year history, CFES has become a globally recognized leader in promoting college and career readiness among those who need it most. Currently working with 20,000 students in 200 schools across the United States and Ireland, CFES has helped more than 100,000 disadvantaged youth attain college degrees.
“Nothing is more important than helping our future generation, especially when it comes to academic and workforce initiatives like the North Country Brilliant Pathways Program,” Community Bank Trust Market Manager Sean Houghton said. “The program is a vital resource for youth, and we’re proud to support the amazing work CFES is doing."
Coldwell Banker Whitbeck acquires LaValley Real Estate
PLATTSBURGH — Coldwell Banker Whitbeck recently welcomed LaValley Real Estate to its team.
LaValley Real Estate has been serving the Adirondack, St. Lawrence and Champlain Valley regions since 1976. With the acquisition, Coldwell Banker Whitbeck’s reach expands throughout seven counties, including Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Warren, Hamilton, Herkimer and St. Lawrence.
“The addition of the new Coldwell Banker Whitbeck offices in Tupper Lake and Potsdam will further strengthen the Coldwell Banker presence in the northern New York market,” M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC., said. "Coldwell Banker is pleased to add these new offices to our network.”
Jim LaValley has been broker/owner of LaValley Real Estate for over 30 years and is a well-known REALTOR® throughout the Adirondack communities, having served on the NYS Board of Real Estate, the NYS Association of REALTORS Resort and Second Home Committee, and speaking nationally on safety issues within the real estate industry.
“The real estate market has been changing rapidly over the past decade, where it is becoming more important to provide additional services and larger exposure for sellers, with more opportunities for buyers," LaValley said. “I have known the Whitbecks for many years and respect their commitment to our area. I am excited that with the same great LaValley team we currently have in place, we would be able to provide those additional services, have a much broader reach, and strengthen our strong local connection by becoming part of the Coldwell Banker Whitbeck team.”
“I have always had great respect for Jim (LaValley) and his team of agents,” Peter J. “PJ” Whitbeck, broker at Coldwell Banker Whitbeck, said. “His knowledge of the area coupled with his influence and involvement in several real estate organizations will truly make him an asset to the Coldwell Banker Whitbeck team. We are all looking forward to bringing Jim and the rest of the agents into the CB family and growing our reach to serve even more families.”
An important part of the transition is that the Whitbecks and LaValley share a common philosophy of supporting local and regional organizations, such as the Honor Flight, Hospice, Backpack Program, Humane Society, school programs, and more.
"It was great to see that we shared common local charitable interests, and it is something we look forward to continuing together," PJ added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.