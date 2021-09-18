New endocrinologist joins Alice Hyde
MALONE — Endocrinologist Barbara O’Mara, MD, is the newest member of the University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center medical staff, joining Alice Hyde Endocrinology on Fourth Street.
Alice Hyde Endocrinology provides specialty care and treatment for patients with a wide range of conditions, including diabetes, thyroid conditions, obesity and bariatric conditions, adrenal and pituitary gland conditions, osteoporosis and bone conditions, metabolic and growth conditions, and more.
O’Mara is a 1986 graduate of SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, where she also completed a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism.
She is board certified in endocrinology and internal medicine, is a certified nutrition specialist through the American College of Nutrition, and has decades of experience providing endocrinology and primary care services to patient populations including veterans and indigenous peoples in Vermont and New York State.
Prior to joining Alice Hyde, Dr. O’Mara served as a physician at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. from 1992 to 2019, and with Tri-Cities Diabetes & Endocrinology Center in Richland, Wash.
"Giving patients the time they need to understand their treatment is very important,” O’Mara said. “Building relationships with my patients and their primary care providers is the foundation of my practice. I focus on patient education and communication, and take a holistic approach to caring for members of our community.”
Ti Chamber readies for Birthday Bash
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) Birthday Bash will be held Friday, Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Eddie’s Restaurant.
This event was scheduled in 2020 to celebrate the Chamber’s 95th year of service. Since it was not able to take place, this event will celebrate 95 Plus 1 year of service to the Ticonderoga Area.
Tickets are available to TACC members, partners and community members. Tickets are $20 per person and include appetizers, music and cake. A cash bar will be available. Space is limited. Call 518-585-6619 or email emullen@ticonderogany.com to RSVP.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. More information available: www.ticonderogany.com
