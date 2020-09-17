Citizen Advocates builds up HR team with new director
MALONE — The human resources team at Citizen Advocates has evolved with Holly Vassar, a member of the team, taking on an expanded role as the director of human resources.
Vassar has spent much of her professional career broadening her skills in human resources. She started as a benefits specialist, and over time was able to gain experience in many of the department's aspects — from new hires to legal, regulatory and compliance issues. Vassar also has a wide range of experience across many industries, such as manufacturing, recreation, private medical practices, legal firms and pharmacies.
In her new role, Vassar looks to be an advocate, giving a voice to employees by bridging the gap between employees and management. Her focus will be to ensure all members of the workforce are treated fairly, regardless of position or how long they have been in their current role. One of her goals is to build stronger supports for new hires so they feel not only more connected to the organization, but in the community as well.
Overall, Vassar believes each employee brings a different piece to the puzzle, and will strive to give every individual a voice so they are positioned to make solid contributions to the organization.
