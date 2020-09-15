North Country Chamber welcomes new employee
PLATTSBURGH — Adriana Favreau has joined the North Country Chamber of Commerce team as the business development specialist.
Favreau's responsibilities include re-imagining member services, assisting in event execution, developing and growing the Chamber’s programs and increasing revenue streams.
Prior to joining the chamber, Favreau worked with Northeastern Retail Lumber Association as its event coordinator and has previous experience with the New York State Bar Association, the Desmond Hotel & Conference Center in Albany and the St. James Club in Montreal. A Quebec native, she is bi-lingual and studied tourism and hospitality management at LaSalle College.
CFES Brilliant Pathways offers virtual advisor training sessions
ESSEX — CFES Brilliant Pathways equipped advisors with strategies to reach underserved students through its College and Career Readiness (CCR) Advisor Training.
The training came with seven sessions taught by national education experts, including two live sessions held on Aug. 25 and Aug. 31.
During the five days in between, participants had the flexibility to complete the remaining session offline and at their convenience.
The program meant to give participants the tools to support students, covering topics ranging from current events and mentoring to paying for college. Participants were to receive a certificate of competition from University of Vermont and CFES Brilliant Pathways.
"CFES Brilliant Pathways is addressing unprecedented changes in education by doubling down on our mission to help students realize their college and career dreams," CFES President and CEO Rick Dalton said. "Virtual learning models are paving the way of the future and CFES is ready to support students through agility and perseverance as they continue on the path toward academic and professional success."
North Country Chamber receives COVID-19 Support Grant
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce recently received $30,000 in financial support from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield to support the organization in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chamber used the funding from Excellus BCBS to provide small business grants of up to $250 for reimbursement for expenses related to personal protective equipment, masks, sanitizer, plexiglass barriers, special signs and other costs they had incurred in preparing their business sites for safe re-opening after the COVID-19 shutdown. In total, 119 grants were awarded to local businesses.
"The challenge confronting small businesses in the North Country has never been greater, requiring information, guidance, training, problem solving and direct assistance," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas, said. "We can't thank our friends and partners at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield enough for directly joining in the effort by working with us to help cover the expenses of dozens of small businesses related to re-opening requirements such as sanitizer, masks, plexiglass barriers and other needs. Every bit of assistance helps, and Excellus' generosity and support has helped to make a difference. Excellus is a committed member of the North Country team as we all continue to work our way through this pandemic."
As part of its community response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Excellus BCBS is providing this financial support to chambers across upstate New York to help businesses offset the costs of reopening
"Local businesses are the backbone of our communities," Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Regional President Eve Van de Wal said. "As a local health care organization, it’s vital that we support them as they reopen and get back on their feet. Keeping our community healthy is our mission."
