Longtime chamber employee takes on new role
PLATTSBURGH — Kristy Kennedy accepted a new position at the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
For 12 years, Kennedy worked as the chamber's vice president of marketing, but with the retirement of Jody Parks, her role was adjusted to be the chamber's vice president of marketing and business development.
The chamber said she would maintain her role in marketing and with the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, but will also oversee membership, events and fundraising programs.
"We have no doubt that the transition will be seamless and in true Kristy fashion she is eager to develop this newly expanded role," a chamber release says.
Citizen Advocates employees transition to new roles
MALONE — Two Citizen Advocates employees have transitioned into new roles for the organization.
Amanda Tagliarino moved into the role of director of professional development and training, and Kati Jock as director of population health and planning.
Tagliarino was the former regional practice manager for Citizen Advocates with broad responsibility for operations and performance improvement at its Behavioral Health Clinics. Prior to joining Citizen Advocates, she held similar positions at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh and private medical practices.
As the Director of Professional Development and Training, Tagliarino will develop and implement programming to build employee job skills, prepare the next generation of leaders within the organization, in addition to managing special projects.
Jock, who previously served as the director of behavioral health for Citizen Advocates, will focus on improving health outcomes, quality of care, and value of care for patients. Using a data-driven approach, she will support the development and implementation of partnerships and actions intended to improve the whole health of the population and reduce health inequities.
Prior to joining Citizen Advocates, Jock was the director of strategic and business planning at CVPH. She played a key role in affiliation processes, business planning and collaborated with leaders to shape the organizational vision.
Both of these roles create new opportunities for the professional growth of the workforce, and build on Citizen Advocates’ legacy of providing best-in-class services to residents in northern New York.
