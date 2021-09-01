BackPack Program gets grant
TICONDEROGA — International Paper Foundation recently awarded a grant to the Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program.
Started in 1952, the foundation provides millions in grants annually to nonprofit organizations that address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. The foundation’s signature causes are children’s hunger, children’s health, health and wellness, and disaster relief.
The BackPack Program sends young children from local area schools home for the weekends with backpacks filled with nutritious, shelf-stable and easily prepared foods. Locally, International Paper staff has volunteered on a regular basis to fill the backpacks.
The program runs throughout the year and provides food on 34 weekends during the school year and in the summer months, as well. Food for the backpacks is purchased from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, which plans the menus for the weekends, orders the food and delivers the food to schools throughout the North Country.
The initial roll-out of the Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program in 2013 served 30 kids at Ticonderoga Elementary. The program has expanded. At the end of last school year, the backpack program was providing food to 280 eligible children across seven local area schools: Ticonderoga, Crown Point, St. Mary’s, Putnam, Schroon Lake, Moriah and Peru.
That is over 9,300 backpacks filled with nutritious foods on an annual basis, equivalent to almost 56,000 meals. In addition, there is the summer food program which provides an added 7,500 meals.
The Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program hopes to be able to continue to grow and expand this program and to provide additional food for more and more local area children in need. The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is $183 and 100% of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks.
Adirondack Bank appoints new Chief Lending Officer
UTICA — Adirondack Bank announced the appointment of Executive Vice President John F. Buffa as chief lending officer effective Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The locally owned and operated full-service community bank had $1.05 billion in assets as of June 2021 and is headquartered in Utica. It serves upstate New York across its 19 locations.
Buffa has 34 years experience as a commercial lender and business development officer in the greater Utica/Rome area, including five years as Mohawk Valley Regional President for NBT Bank immediately prior to joining Adirondack Bank in September 2019.
"John has served as our Chief Credit Officer since he joined the Bank and he did a great job in addressing a short-term need that we had to streamline and enhance the operations of our credit administration function," Rocco F. Arcuri, president and CEO, said. "In his new role as Chief Lending Officer John will put his commercial lending and business development experience and his strong ties to the Mohawk Valley business community to work coordinating the activities of our commercial lending division.
"He will also oversee the development of a bank-wide sales and business development program. I am excited at the opportunity Adirondack has in expanding our commercial lending business and bank-wide sales programs under John’s leadership."
Adirondack Bank VP assumes new role
UTICA — Adirondack Bank recently announced Senior Vice President Kenneth J. Finegan will assume the responsibility for developing a small business lending division for the bank.
Adirondack Bank is a locally owned and operated full-service community bank with $1.05 billion in assets as of June 2021.
It is headquartered in Utica and serves upstate New York via its 19 locations.
President and CEO Rocco F. Arcuri said Finegan had been instrumental in building the bank's commercial lending business during his 29 year tenure there.
"Ken also led the Bank’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) initiative, in which the Bank originated nearly 1,400 PPP loans aggregating $119 million," Arcuri continued. "With this added responsibility, Ken will be leveraging his experience and connections to the local business community to lead the bank’s newly created small business lending division to meet the credit needs of small businesses in our market areas of the Mohawk Valley and Central and Northern New York."
Adirondack Bank promotes Pellegrino
UTICA — Adirondack Bank recently promoted Elizabeth A. Pellegrino to senior vice president and chief credit officer.
Adirondack Bank is a locally owned and operated full-service community bank with $1.05 billion in assets as of June 2021. The bank, headquartered in Utica, has 19 locations serving upstate New York.
Pellegrino joined Adirondack Bank in February 2020.
Since September 2020, she has held the position of senior vice president of credit administration.
"Beth is a seasoned, well-rounded commercial credit professional with over 25 years of commercial lending, commercial loan administration and loan workout experience," President and CEO Rocco F. Arcuri said. "She’s been a great addition to our credit administration group, and I am looking forward to Beth’s continuing contributions to the success of Adirondack Bank as its Chief Credit Officer.”
Jerry Emerich elected alternate angus delegate
MOOERS — American Angus Association Chief Executive Officer Mark McCully recently announced Jerry Emerich of Mooers was elected as an alternate delegate to the 138th American Angus Association® Convention of Delegates, set to be held Monday, Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.
Emerich, an association member, is one of 217 angus breeders elected by fellow members in their state to serve as an alternate representative to the annual meeting. Representing the United States and Canada, those serving as state delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
Held in conjunction with the 138th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is set to take place November 6 through November 8 in Texas. The Angus Convention offers opportunities for real-world education and face-to-face networking.
