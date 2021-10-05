Mercy Care holds training program for new volunteers
Lake Placid— Mercy Care for the Adirondacks' two-day Friendship Volunteer Training Program is scheduled for October 19 and October 20 to recruit new volunteers. Both days are required to complete the training.
The mission of Mercy Care for the Adirondacks, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, is to extend mercy to elders living in the community in order to enhance the fullness of their lives and help them age in place more successfully. It is governed by a local board of directors and relies solely on grants and charitable gifts from individuals, businesses and foundations for its support. Mercy Care’s services are provided free of charge to those it assists.
Mercy Care invites new volunteers to join its 100-plus volunteers from Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake and surrounding areas. Volunteers help elder neighbors stay connected to their communities and help make their lives a little easier and happier.
"The pandemic has only amplified the need some elders in our community have for the joy and companionship of a kind and compassionate Friendship Volunteer to help ease their isolation and loneliness," Mercy Care Board President Jerry Hayes said.
Mercy Care receives requests for a Friendship Volunteer from elders themselves, their families, or friends, and recently received 23 new referrals within a two-week period for elders in need of Mercy Care’s friendship and informal support assistance.
About half of volunteers enjoy in-person visits with their elder friend, following Mercy Care protocols, adhering to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, and using personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and hand sanitizer. Other Mercy Care volunteers are visiting their elder by telephone or helping them get their groceries, leaving a plant on their porch to know they are thought of, helping their elder friend read their mail, or sharing photographs via electronic devices.
Volunteers who attend the Friendship Volunteer Training Program will learn about offering friendship and assistance to elders in sessions on healthy aging, spirituality and aging, community resources for elders, and COVID-19 precautions and protocols. New Volunteers will hear from experienced Mercy Care Friendship Volunteers who find purposeful service to their elder friends to be meaningful in their own lives.
Mercy Care invites anyone in the Tri-Lakes region or other surrounding areas who is interested in becoming a Mercy Care Friendship Volunteer to take the training in Lake Placid — if safe to do so — or virtually. Mercy Care seeks to extend its Friendship Volunteer assistance program to the Au Sable Forks, Keene Valley, Keene, Wilmington and Jay communities.
The Friendship Volunteer Training Program is free of charge but pre-registration is required. Contact Elder Care Manager Sarah Kane by email at skane@adkmercy.org or by calling 518-523-5585 to request registration information. Visit www.http//adkmercy.org to register online. Volunteers of all faiths are encouraged and invited to participate.
HCR Home Care names Licensed Home Care Services Agency director
PLATTSBURGH — HCR Home Care named Melinda Clark its regional director of its Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA) in the North Country region.
Founded in 1978, HCR Home Care is a leading provider of home health services to individuals, physicians and other healthcare professionals across New York state. HCR is approved for Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Recognized as a top workplace four years in a row and as a top-ranked woman-owned business, the company is headquartered in Rochester and operates in 25 counties across the Catskill, Central New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions.
In this role, Clark, RN, supervises the daily clinical operations and all patient care and assures staff perform according to company and legal/regulatory standards. She also helps recruit personnel and implement effective strategies to promote staff retention. Clark previously served as an RN case manager.
A nurse educator helping transition certified nurse assistants to home health aides and a person-centered dementia care specialist, Clark serves as a committee member of HCR Home Care Compliance Program and on the Clinton Community College Nursing Advisory Board.
Clark graduated from Clinton Community and is working towards The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) certification. She resides in Dannemora.
Strong Roots raises $100K-plus with annual golf tourney
AKWESASNE MOHAWK TERRITORY — The Strong Roots Charitable Foundation announced it has raised $107,400 during their 6th Annual Charity Cup Golf Tournament. Held on August 27 at the Malone Golf Club, the fundraising event will help support the foundation’s efforts to enrichen the health, safety and well-being of Akwesasne youth and elders.
The Strong Roots Charitable foundation is a 501c3 charitable organization that provides support to empower and enrich the lives of First Nations youth and elders with a strong emphasis on health and safety.
Following a one-year break due to COVID-19, the golf tournament’s resumption included a $50,000 hole-in-one opportunity; a Mohawk Auction; and a live auction that featured an autographed NHL jersey and stick signed by Brandon Montour, as well as other much sought-after items that showcased Akwesasne talented Mohawk artistry and craftsmanship.
“This year’s Annual Charity Cup was a tremendous success, due in part to the companies who benefit from doing business in Akwesasne," Strong Roots Charitable Foundation Administrator Chessie Thomas said. "This is by far the most successful charity golf tournament we’ve held so far, which is an indication of the strong commitment and desire of businesses to help give back to our community."
The Strong Roots Charitable Foundation has spent years building relationships with companies who value Akwesasne’s business and economic diversity. The opportunity to contribute and participate in the golf tournament was a difficult ticket to find, as the event was sold out in advance. Some Canadian teams weren’t able to play due to border travel restrictions, but in the end 144 golf players took part in the one-day event.
“Strong Roots can’t do the important work that we do without the support of our business partners," Thomas said, issuing a special "niawen:kowa/thank you very much" for the generosity of Strong Roots' tournament sponsors: Smith/Johnston Lumber, Cayuga Wholesale, Lylla and Chrissy Schindler, Crossroads Tobacco, Lone Warrior, Akwesasne Convenience Store Association, CAA Management, Nation Trading, Akwesasne Earth Movers, Renzi Foodservice, Cornerstone HVAC, RONA, Olsen Fabrication, J&J Insurance, Summerstown Foundry, Stewarts, Primeaus Marine, Fines Home Hardware, Dow Electric, Greenchief Naturals, Speedway Plaza, Demo Plus and CKON.
Kinney Drugs' taps John M. Marraffa as president
GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs, a 100% employee-owned pharmacy chain in New York and Vermont, announces the election of John M. Marraffa, R.Ph., as president.
Marraffa joined KPH Healthcare Services in 2019 as vice president of government affairs and healthcare services integration. Since then, he launched transformational onsite pharmacy for specialized healthcare facilities Kinnect.
He also expanded Kinney’s innovative “Delivery at Discharge” program, introduced a patient safety organization, and led Kinney’s extensive corporate COVID-19 vaccination and testing response. Marraffa also serves as patient safety officer to provide leadership and direction to the organization’s patient safety strategy. He is responsible for continuously evaluating and improving patient safety programs based on internal needs and external requirements and standards. Marraffa also serves as the organization’s HIPAA officer.
Before joining the company in 2019, John had a 14-year career with Walgreens, where he most recently served as regional healthcare director for New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Marraffa earned a bachelor of science in pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, where he served as president of the Class of 2003. Licensed to practice pharmacy in New York, Illinois and Vermont, Marraffa has been very active in his profession for many years. He was appointed to the New York State Board of Pharmacy in 2014 and he is currently serving his second term as board chairman. He was selected to join the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) President’s Advisory Council in 2015 and Binghamton University’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (BUSPPS) President’s Advisory Committee in 2016. He currently serves as an adjunct experiential preceptor for pharmacy colleges across New York State. Marraffa was an active member of the ACPHS Professionalism Task Force and was president of the ACPHS Alumni Council from 2008-2011. He has also served on numerous National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) Task Forces and Committees, including Task Force on the Pharmacist Interactive Communication Skills Exam, Committee on Constitution and Bylaws, MPJE Review, NABP Innovation’s Interview with a Board Member, and Task Force on Medication Reuse. In 2022, Marraffa will serve on NABP’s Task Force on Safety Sensitive Measures to Review Medication Errors.
“John is extremely well-qualified to lead the dedicated team of Kinney Drugs employee-owners," Chief Executive Officer David Warner, R.Ph. said. "John really knows his stuff and is a natural leader with a true talent for getting to the heart of a matter, taking decisive action, and doing whatever it takes to accomplish objectives. I am confident that he will propel our company forward at a time of great change within the retail drugstores and pharmacies. Internally, he will galvanize our teams and foster an environment of excellence that will continue to attract the highest caliber of talent."
Marraffa served as corporate walk chair for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” walks and served on the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life Planning Committee and received its Shining Star Award for exemplary service. Marraffa and his wife, Lauren, reside in Fayetteville with their two sons, Nico and JJ, and two boxers, Junie and Billy.
“I am thrilled to lead our drugstore team and will work tirelessly to promote a vision of growth as we enter this transformational era of pharmacy,” Marraffa said. “My vision is to create a customer experience unmatched by others. By building on our 118-year history, I hope to reinforce a standard of excellence that transcends traditional pharmacy. We must be different. By expanding our services, enhancing the patient experience, and maximizing our partnerships, I believe that Kinney Drugs will become a premier health care destination. I am very excited to become part of this Kinney legacy.”
