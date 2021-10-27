Pearsall ADK Foundation trustees announce year's awardees
PLATTSBURGH — The trustees of the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation have announced this year’s awards to area not-for-profits.
The foundation was established in December 2000 to help improve the quality of life for the year-round residents of the Adirondack Park. Since its inception, it has awarded 593 grants totaling over $1,063,000.
Of the 53 grant proposals received this year, 38 were funded in whole or in part.
Area not-for-profits that received grants this year included:
• $500 to Lake Placid Sinfonietta of Lake Placid to help offset the cost of student musician stipends and performances
• $500 to First Night Saranac Lake of Saranac Lake to purchase adult and youth admission buttons
• $2,000 to Adirondack Park Institute for speaker program costs at Newcomb and summer naturalists at their Butterfly Project at Paul Smiths
• $1,000 to Moriah Central School Backpack Program for their food backpacks to students
• $2,000 to Fort Ticonderoga Association for their outreach efforts to schools in the North Country
• $2,000 to Adirondack Engineers 4H of Plattsburgh for competition fees, a new computer and outreach expenses
• $2,000 to the Town of Chester Public Library for furniture in their children’s book area
• $3,000 to the Adirondack North Country Association for their zero interest SPIL loan program
• $5,000 to Volunteer Transportation Center of Watertown to reimburse volunteer mileage
• $3,000 to the Tannery Pond Community Center to help underwrite three performances
• $1,260 to Johnsburg Imagination Library for free monthly books to youngsters birth to five years
• $5,000 to Silver Bay YMCA for their “Open Pathway” enrollment fees for local children
• $5,000 to the Adirondack Folk School in Lucerne to winterize their blacksmith shop
• $1,000 to the North Creek Railway Depot Preservation Association to digitize historic 16mm films in their collection and reproduce them in a more modern format
• $3,000 to Historic Saranac Lake for video recording and streaming equipment
• $5,000 to Mountain Lakes PBS of Plattsburgh for their award-winning locally produced program “Spotlight”
• $5,000 to North Country Public Radio (NCPR) of Canton for program underwriting
• $1,500 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham for transportation costs in getting food to food banks in the north country
• $2,000 to Lake George Music Festival for performance equipment in their new LGMF space
• $1,775 to the Town of Minerva for a pulldown projector and 24 heavy duty chairs
• $4,690 to the Lions Club of Long Lake as bridge funds since they were unable to hold their fund-raising BBQ last year due to COVID
• $3,600 to Craigarden of Elizabethtown to expand their garden share program
• $2,500 to Tupper Lake Public Library as partial funding for 250stackable chairs
• $3,000 to Ticonderoga Festival Guild for artist’ fees, housing, stage set up, venue and production costs, insurance and administrative fees
• $4,000 to Seagle Music Festival of Schroon Lake for singer fees, music director, stage and touring expenses
• $2,000 to the Cranberry Lake North Shore Hub for a breakwall and gardens
• $2,000 to Adirondack Community Action Programs, Inc. of Elizabethtown for the purchase of food from the Northeastern NY Food bank and its distribution locally.
• $2,500 to the Adirondack Research Consortium of Paul Smiths, NY for costs associated with student participation and student stipends
• $5,700 to the Tri-County Literary Center for adult literary services in townships of Horicon, Chester and Warrensburg
• $3,000 to Keene Valley Library for local programming
• $500 to the Historical Society of the Town of Chester for a computer and monitor
• $5,000 to Arts Guild of Old Forge, d/b/a View for paper making equipment, supplies and instructor fees
• $5,000 to Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance for staff salary for school programs coordinator
• $2,000 to the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation for an educational exhibit
• $4,000 to Ticonderoga Central School for their food backpack program
• $4,000 to Lake Placid Center for the Arts for visiting artists’ fees
• $3,000 to High Peaks Hospice for educational and marketing material
At the Pearsall Foundation Annual Meeting held September 23, the Junior Trustees presented a proposal for their annual special grants. They selected the Adirondack Community Outreach Center in North Creek as their Adirondack not-for-profit, and chose to combine their individual $500 awards into a single $1,000 award supporting programming. The board approved their proposal. Impressed with the presentation of the Junior Trustees, two board trustees allocated their discretionary funds as well to the Outreach Center bringing the total funded to $3,000.
The next cycle of accepting grant applications will occur July 1, 2022 to August 31, 2022. Additional information on past grant recipients and the grant application process is available on the Glenn and Carol Pearsall Adirondack Foundation website at www.pearsallfoundation.org.
