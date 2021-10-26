Two join Adirondack Foundation team
LAKE PLACID — Adirondack Foundation recently welcomed two new staff members to its team: Lori Bellingham and Katie Cavanagh.
"Adirondack Foundation relies on its dynamic, passionate staff to serve the needs of our region’s communities,” Cali Brooks, Adirondack Foundation president and CEO of Adirondack Foundation, said. “We cover a vast geographic area — working with nonprofits of all sizes, and with donors who want to make a difference, which means we need to be prepared to rise to the occasion. Lori and Katie will help us do just that.”
Bellingham returns to the Adirondacks with a deep background in community work that began with City Year, an education nonprofit in Boston dedicated to helping students and schools succeed. From there, she went on to focus on rural communities throughout Colorado, where she worked at the El Pomar Foundation and the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. She brings with her experience in senior communications, marketing and development, with a demonstrated history in the philanthropic sector.
Bellingham steps into the role of vice president of community impact.
“Nonprofits and other community institutions reflect both the need and the promise of a community,” Bellingham said. “I look forward to using my experience to help Adirondack communities fulfill that promise.”
Cavanagh comes to Adirondack Foundation with a unique skill set, having served as a corporate sales representative at Estée Lauder Companies and, most recently, as a closing coordinator and title paralegal at a real estate law firm in Lake Placid. She attended SUNY Oneonta, where she studied fashion merchandising, including a semester abroad in Italy at Florence University of the Arts. In addition, she recently completed her certification as a health coach from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.
Cavanagh is now Adirondack Foundation’s office administrator and grants assistant.
“I love the Adirondack region,” Cavanagh said. “I’m honored to go to work every day at an organization that seeks to make a difference in our communities.”
Heart Network welcomes new school coordinator
SARANAC LAKE — The Heart Network recently welcomed Andrew Cassata as school coordinator for its Creating Healthy Schools & Communities (CHSC) program.
In his new position, Cassata will perform planning, implementation, outreach and other services supporting school partners in Franklin County. The CHSC program works to increase access to healthy foods and opportunities for physical activity in schools, communities and early childcare settings.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to support our school system,” Cassata said. “Nutrition and physical activity are absolutely essential to the social and emotional growth of students — without those two building blocks, kids and teens face a steeper climb to attain educational success.”
Cassata came to the Adirondacks in 2016 to attend Paul Smith’s College, studying sustainability and business development. He now operates his own farm and sustainable land development business in his spare time. Cassata has been involved with agriculture and the food production community since 2010, with a particular passion for teaching and infrastructure development.
In his spare time, Cassata enjoys paddling, fishing, hiking and wood working with his fiancé.
“People are at the core of our work at the Heart Network,” Ann Morgan, the Heart Network’s executive director, said. “To carry out our programming in a broad rural region, we need committed individuals who care about the success of our schools and communities. We’re so grateful that Andrew is bringing his passion and dedication to our team.”
In addition to CHSC, the Heart Network also administers the Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country program, which focuses on advancing health care providers’ efforts at identifying and treating nicotine addiction among their patients in both medical and behavioral health settings, and the North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition, a network of healthcare providers, community-based organizations, and other regional stakeholders working to replicate and expand evidence-based diabetes prevention programs across the North Country.
Lake Placid residents invited to weigh in on Destination Management Plan
LAKE PLACID — Community members are invited to participate in a community call to provide feedback on proposed strategies being developed for the region’s Destination Management Plan. Two, one-hour sessions will be held, one on Monday, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m. and one on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to join one of the calls.
The Destination Management Plan will provide a 10-year road map that aligns the priorities of government, economic development, community organizations and residents to balance the tourism industry with community needs.
Greg Oates, Senior Vice President of Innovation with MMGY NextFactor, a consulting firm specializing in travel and tourism, will be conducting the community calls.
“We’ve been engaging community leaders, business owners, residents, and a variety of other organizations for the last nine months to understand how the tourism industry can contribute to the quality of life for residents, and how to best diversify the economy,” Oates said. “The upcoming community calls provide a chance for all residents to provide input on the development of the Destination Management Plan.”
Oates said he welcomes any input directly from any residents who might not be able to attend the virtual session. He can be reached at GOates@NextFactorInc.com.
Use the following link to participate in one of the two sessions: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83089665533
Residents can also call in at 929-205-6099 with the following meeting ID: 830 8966 5533
