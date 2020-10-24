Spotlight on Business: Oct. 24, 2020

Two Alice Hyde employees recognized for telehealth technology
MALONE — Two UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center employees were recognized for connecting patients with health care services using telehealth technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tiffany King and Darcy Fournier, both office managers and members of Alice Hyde’s Outpatient Medical Services team, were honored as 2020 Telehealth Hospital Innovators by North Country Telehealth Partnership. The group’s annual conference was held virtually due to the ongoing public health emergency.
King and Fournier were nominated for their work developing and implementing Alice Hyde’s Curbside Telehealth program, which allowed patients who have limited access to technology and internet service to use hospital equipment while conducting video visits with primary care and specialty health care providers. The hospital launched its telehealth program in March, shortly after the pandemic began, and its curbside program was developed shortly thereafter. Since the pandemic began, Alice Hyde has conducted more than 350 curbside telehealth visits, and more than 4,000 telehealth visits overall.
The pair said developing and implementing Alice Hyde’s telehealth program was a team effort that included the hospital’s IT Department, clinic and office staff members, and Alice Hyde’s medical staff.
"We knew we had to implement the curbside telehealth as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Fournier said. “I am proud to be a part of this team, which ensures that our community is taken care of.”
King and Fournier say they see telehealth technology continuing to positively impact the region’s health care services, as the program grows and develops moving forward.
“We have just scratched the surface of what telehealth can offer our community,” King said. “I’m excited to see how we integrate and implement (telehealth) in other services now that we’ve breathed life into the program.”
Hospice of the North Country selected as Hannaford Helps beneficiary
PLATTSBURGH — Hospice of the North Country has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program for the month of October.
The Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program, which launched in April 2014, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.
Hospice of the North County was selected as the October beneficiary of the program by store leadership at the Hannaford located at 7 Pyramid Drive in Plattsburgh. It will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location during October, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
“We are very excited to have been chosen by Hannaford,” Director of Development Cathlyn Lamitie said. “Due to Covid-19 we’ve had to cancel all our normal face-to-face fundraising events so we are experiencing a drastic decrease in donations—we are grateful for this opportunity to boost our fundraising dollars.”
Child Care Coordinating Council wins statewide award
PLATTSBURGH — Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country Inc. was awarded the 2020 CURA Award from the New York State KinCare Coalition and NYS Kinship Navigator during an online event in September.
Kinship Care refers to a non-parent relative — grandparents, aunts/uncles, adult siblings — or close family friend who takes on the responsibility of raising a child when the parent is unable to do so. In New York, roughly 195,000 children are living with relatives or family friends who are their primary caregivers. Experts anticipate an increase in informal placements due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing opioid epidemic.
Founded in 2002, the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country was one of the first agencies in New York State to recognize the need to support kinship families. They host monthly support groups, youth programs, recreational and educational events to help caregivers give children a sense of stability after traumatic experiences like parental death, neglect, substance abuse, incarceration, or other safety concerns. Through its Kinship Families of the North Country program, the council provided support to kinship families in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and St. Lawrence counties.
"We were pleased to acknowledge and celebrate the important contribution that the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country and Kinship Families of the North Country play in supporting and raising children," NYS Kinship Navigator Co-Director Rae Glaser said. "They are truly helping to build stronger kids and a better future for all of us in New York."
Citizen Advocates employees move to new roles
MALONE — Citizen Advocates recently announced new roles for two members of its Compliance Team.
Sara Cook is the new director of incident management and Emily Derouchie is the director of quality assurance.
They will have an increased, but more specialized role, in ensuring the delivery of quality care, managing risk and focusing on a broad range of regulatory compliance for the organization.
Cook started as a compliance specialist in 2018, and has a professional background in quality assurance. Her experience includes working as a certified investigator conducting internalaudits as well as investigating allegations of abuse and neglect involving vulnerable people.
Derouchie joined the Compliance Team as a quality assurance specialist in 2018, but has been with the organization since 2014. She worked her way up from a relief position to residence coordinator at the Adirondack Youth Lodge. This has provided her with solid experience with the Office of Mental Health, direct care and in a supervisory role.
Citizen Advocates secures grant in support of fighting childhood hunger
MALONE – Citizen Advocates was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Joy in Childhood Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. This is the third time Citizen Advocates has successfully applied for and received grant funding from the foundation.
All of the grant's funds will support the Citizen Advocates Backpack Program, which provides healthy meals on the weekend to eligible students in grades kindergarten through six during the academic year.
“First and foremost, we are deeply grateful to the Joy in Childhood Foundation for once again providing this generous support to the Backpack Program,” CEO James Button said. "It also goes without saying that this funding for initiatives like the Backpack Program is needed now more than ever with many of the solidly reliable safety nets stretched thin due to the ongoing public health emergency.”
During the previous school year, roughly 550 children were provided 34,100 meals throughout five school districts in northern Franklin County. This was made possible by 52 program volunteers who donated a combined 2,400 hours of their time.
While the grant award from Joy in Childhood Foundation is significant, it represents a small portion of the Backpack Program’s total annual operating budget of $70,000. Normally, Citizen Advocates relies on the Taste of Malone Dinner as a major fundraiser for the program in October. However, the decision was made to pause the fundraiser this year out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.
In lieu of attending the dinner, individuals are encouraged to send a donation of any amount to the "Citizen Advocates Backpack Program." For more information, contact Joe Riccio at 518-651-2760 or e-mail joericcio@citizenadvocates.net.
Forage agronomist joins Miner Institute research team
CHAZY — Allen Wilder recently joined Miner Institute’s research team as a forage agronomist.
The William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute is the present-day manifestation of the philosophy and principles once embodied by William Miner on Heart's Delight Farm. Since its creation in 1951, the principal function has been, and continues to be, the economic improvement of agricultural operations through research, education, and demonstration. Miner Institute conducts integrated, cutting-edge education, research, and demonstration programs that optimize the biological and economic relationships among forage-crop production, dairy and equine management and environmental stewardship.
Wilder grew up in the Champlain Islands of northern Vermont. He has an Associate’s degree in agribusiness management from Vermont Technical College and both a Bachelor and a Master of Science degree from the University of Vermont. As a University of Vermont undergraduate student, Wilder attended the residential Advanced Dairy Management Program at Miner Institute in 2017. The Institute was pleased to welcome him back.
Wilder has been engaged in crop production since high school. His research interests include forage crop fermentation, storage and utilization, as well as traditional agronomic interests. Wilder has hit the ground running working on several projects looking at corn varieties, oxygen barrier film comparisons, and using drone technology to calculate silage volume.
“With our long-standing focus on dairy cattle nutrition and environmental stewardship, Allen’s forage expertise fits perfectly and will allow us to lead the way in developing sustainable forage systems for dairy farmers,” Miner Institute President Dr. Rick Grant said.
Alice Hyde employee recognized with award
MALONE — Angela Bashaw, UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center's Outpatient Medical Services Team director of programs and support, was recognized for promoting health care in rural communities through the organization’s Rural Health Clinic initiative.
Bashaw received the Adirondack Rural Health Network award during the Adirondack Health Institute’s Leadership Summit. The event was held virtually due to the ongoing public health emergency.
The Rural Health Clinic program is a federal initiative intended to increase access to primary care services for patients in rural communities. Facilities must meet rigorous guidelines and conditions, including an operations audit by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that focuses on safety protocols, ensuring laboratory programs and services offered to patients, and the use of a team-based approach to primary care services.
Bashaw’s work on Alice Hyde’s RHC initiative began in 2018. Since then, nearly all of Alice Hyde primary care clinics, including all of the hospital’s off-campus health centers have been certified as Rural Health Clinics. Additionally, as part of the CMS-lead audit all the facilities were designated Exemplary Providers — a designation only given to Rural Health Clinics that demonstrate 100 percent compliance with CMS standards for infection control, diagnostic testing and pharmaceutical services. The accreditation is valid for a three-year period.
Bashaw said she was honored by the award, but pointed out that the hospital’s RHC Initiative was a project that involved many individuals.
“What I’m most proud of is our staff stepping up and doing all the extra things that were required to make this project a success,” she said. “It showed their desire to do everything possible to ensure our patients get the best care. That’s our dedication to the community and to our patients.”
Citizen Advocates taps new director of revenue strategy
MALONE — Candy Edie recently joined the Citizen Advocates finance team as its director of revenue strategy.
Edie, a long-time North Country resident, has held leadership positions in the finance departments of several regional hospitals and health systems including Adirondack Health, Carthage Hospital, River Hospital, Claxton Hepburn, Oak Ridge Institute of Research and Education (Fort Drum) and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
"Candy is highly knowledgeable in healthcare finance, but also brings a deep passion for providing exceptional care to those we support,” CEO James Button said. “As the director of revenue strategy, she will help guide the organization to ensure we have in place the systems and processes needed to keep pace with constantly evolving healthcare reimbursements.”
New director joins ADK Land Trust board
KEENE — Heidi Kretser has joined the board of directors of the Adirondack Land Trust, bringing local knowledge and expertise in how social sciences can improve conservation practices.
The mission of the Adirondack Land Trust is to forever conserve the forests, farmlands, waters and wild places that advance the quality of life of our communities and the ecological integrity of the Adirondacks. The land trust has protected 26,628 acres since its founding in 1984.
Kretser is a conservation social scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Global Conservation Program. She incorporates tools and perspectives from the social sciences into wildlife and wildlands work. Kretser is widely published and her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio and a variety of regional media.
She serves as an adjunct associate professor at Cornell University’s Department of Natural Resources and is affiliated with the Cornell Center for Conservation Social Sciences. Kretser completed her Ph.D. in Natural Resource Policy and Management at Cornell and her Master’s of Environmental Studies at the Yale School of Forestry. A graduate of Saranac Lake High School, she grew up in Vermontville and lives in Saranac Lake with her husband, Andy Keal, and their two fifth-generation-Adirondack children.
North Country System of Care recognized by NYS
ALBANY — New York State recently honored BRIEF (Building Resilience in Essex Families), a System of Care established in Essex County, with the 2020 "What’s Great in our State" System of Care Award.
A System of Care is a coordinated network of cross-system partners that collaborate using governance or infrastructure to achieve their vision and goals. BRIEF is being recognized for its community-wide effort to improve health and wellbeing in Essex County. Its goal is to build resiliency through a focus on education, personal empowerment, and stigma reduction for all families.
Its 30 members include representatives from DSS, the county health and mental health departments, Head Start, case management organizations (adult and children), local hospitals, probation, Sheriff’s department, Community Services Board, Board of Supervisors, Single Point of Access, Developmental Disability Service Organizations, schools, BOCES, substance abuse and prevention, youth commission, nurses, pediatric case managers, and family peers.
“BRIEF shows us ‘What’s Great in Our State’ by creating a cross-system collaboration that explores how to create a resilient community mindset,” New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. "This group of professionals are engaged and excited about developing a System of Care that supports mind and body for all families in Essex County.
"We thank BRIEF and all our honorees for their hard work and commitment to children’s mental health."
