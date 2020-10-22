Paul Smith's receives U.S. News Best Colleges awards
PAULS SMITH — Paul Smith's College recently received five distinctions from U.S. News and World Report's 2021 Best Colleges rankings, including No. 2 for Most Innovative Schools and No. 3 for Best Undergraduate Teaching.
The college also received the No. 15 award for Best Colleges for Veterans, No. 27 for Regional Colleges (North), and No. 34 for Top Performers on Social Mobility, which reflects enrollment and graduated rates for economically disadvantaged students.
Paul Smith's College is the only four-year institution of higher education in the Adirondacks. Programs offered are in fields like hospitality, culinary arts, forestry, natural resources, entrepreneurship and the sciences. U.S. News and World Report is widely recognized for its collegiate rankings published annually on the internet and in print.
This year marks the third consecutive one that Paul Smith's has placed highly in the Most Innovative category, which, according to U.S. News, reflects innovative improvements to curriculum, faculty teaching, campus life, technology and facilities. Best Undergraduate Teaching, meanwhile, is voted on by college presidents, provosts and deans.
"The professors are one-of-a-kind, truly want their students to succeed and will do anything to make that happen," Collegiate FFA President and Student Government Association Secretary Bethany Orvis said.
"They give us the best hands-on experiences and real-life situations to make sure we are prepared for the real world."
United Way put on Baby Essential Distribution Event
PLATTSBURGH — The United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. and partners held a Baby Essential Distribution Event to provide struggling families with childcare essentials, like diapers, formula, wipes, baby food and children's masks.
The event was held in late September, early October at locations in Elizabethtown, Lake Placid, Ticonderoga and Port Henry.
It was sponsored by the United Way, Adirondack Health Institute, Families First in Essex County, Pregnancy Resource Center of Addison County, Fidelis Care, Literacy Volunteers, Catholic Charities, Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc., Essex County Health Department Women, Infants and Children Program, Adirondack Birth to Three Alliance.
