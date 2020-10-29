Community Bank makes donations on National Good Neighbor Day
PLATTSBURGH — For the third consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day on September 28 by donating a total of $60,000 to nonprofits in the community across the bank’s four-state footprint.
Community Bank operates more than 240 customer facilities across upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and Western Massachusetts. Throughout its more than 150-year history, the bank has remained committed to a community-focused approach that puts customers first. In 2019, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $2.6 million in sponsorships, donations and grants.
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 by Becky Mattson from Lakeside, Mont., and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978 to raise public awareness that good neighbors help achieve human understanding and build strong, thriving communities. It is celebrated annually on September 28 as a day of gratitude and community building.
To mark the day, each branch chose an organization to donate to based on specific needs in their community. In the Adirondack region, Community Bank supported a variety of nonprofits, including Fort Covington Volunteer Fire Department, Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc., Chateaugay Food Pantry, Adirondack Community Outreach Center, Raquette Lake Preservation Foundation, JCEO/Food Shelf in Plattsburgh, Lake Placid Ecumenical Food Pantry, Tupper Lake Ecumenical Fund, Out of the Box Worship Center/ Whitehall Strong, Malone Chamber of Commerce, Randolph Lions Club, Firefighters Haunted House Inc in Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga Food Pantry, Indian Lake Theater and VFW Post 1418 in Champlain.
"Community is part of our name and is something we take very seriously,” Community Bank President and CEO Mark Tryniski said. “National Good Neighbor Day has become an annual tradition that our employees look forward to each year — to celebrate the love we have for our friends and neighbors while giving back. We are honored to be part of this community and are pleased to support local nonprofits with a donation.”
Citizen Advocates employees move to new roles
MALONE — Citizen Advocates recently announced new roles for two members of its Compliance Team.
Sara Cook is the new director of incident management and Emily Derouchie is the director of quality assurance.
They will have an increased, but more specialized role, in ensuring the delivery of quality care, managing risk and focusing on a broad range of regulatory compliance for the organization.
Cook started as a compliance specialist in 2018, and has a professional background in quality assurance. Her experience includes working as a certified investigator conducting internalaudits as well as investigating allegations of abuse and neglect involving vulnerable people.
Derouchie joined the Compliance Team as a quality assurance specialist in 2018, but has been with the organization since 2014. She worked her way up from a relief position to residence coordinator at the Adirondack Youth Lodge. This has provided her with solid experience with the Office of Mental Health, direct care and in a supervisory role.
ETS program receives award
PLATTSBURGH — Staffing agency ETS was recently awarded with the 2020 American Staffing Association Elevate Award for its Ready4Real program.
The national awards program recognizes the most innovative and effective programs to train, upskill and reskill the current and emerging workforce.
The Ready4Real program is a series of engaging, interactive career and life preparedness lessons to bridge the work readiness skills gap. From self-examination through practical skillset training and application, to connecting with some of the area’s top employers, Ready4Real is a one-of-a kind, life-changing program.
"We learn best by doing and taking supported risks," Ready4Real Education Outreach Consultant Michele Armani stated. "Ready4Real engages students in real world experiences through job shadowing, work experience and connecting with professionals in the field."
"This award validates our continued efforts to have a positive impact on workforce development," Amber Douglass, ETS vice president of strategic operations said. "We are honored to receive this award as a reflection of our commitment to the community. Our organization feels a strong responsibility to serve our communities with the hard work we put into this program because it's making a difference in people's lives."
Citizen Advocates secures grant in support of fighting childhood hunger
MALONE – Citizen Advocates was awarded a $15,000 grant from the Joy in Childhood Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. This is the third time Citizen Advocates has successfully applied for and received grant funding from the foundation.
All of the grant's funds will support the Citizen Advocates Backpack Program, which provides healthy meals on the weekend to eligible students in grades kindergarten through six during the academic year.
“First and foremost, we are deeply grateful to the Joy in Childhood Foundation for once again providing this generous support to the Backpack Program,” CEO James Button said. "It also goes without saying that this funding for initiatives like the Backpack Program is needed now more than ever with many of the solidly reliable safety nets stretched thin due to the ongoing public health emergency.”
During the previous school year, roughly 550 children were provided 34,100 meals throughout five school districts in northern Franklin County. This was made possible by 52 program volunteers who donated a combined 2,400 hours of their time.
While the grant award from Joy in Childhood Foundation is significant, it represents a small portion of the Backpack Program’s total annual operating budget of $70,000. Normally, Citizen Advocates relies on the Taste of Malone Dinner as a major fundraiser for the program in October. However, the decision was made to pause the fundraiser this year out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19.
In lieu of attending the dinner, individuals are encouraged to send a donation of any amount to the "Citizen Advocates Backpack Program." For more information, contact Joe Riccio at 518-651-2760 or e-mail joericcio@citizenadvocates.net.
Forage agronomist joins Miner Institute research team
CHAZY — Allen Wilder recently joined Miner Institute’s research team as a forage agronomist.
The William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute is the present-day manifestation of the philosophy and principles once embodied by William Miner on Heart's Delight Farm. Since its creation in 1951, the principal function has been, and continues to be, the economic improvement of agricultural operations through research, education, and demonstration. Miner Institute conducts integrated, cutting-edge education, research, and demonstration programs that optimize the biological and economic relationships among forage-crop production, dairy and equine management and environmental stewardship.
Wilder grew up in the Champlain Islands of northern Vermont. He has an Associate’s degree in agribusiness management from Vermont Technical College and both a Bachelor and a Master of Science degree from the University of Vermont. As a University of Vermont undergraduate student, Wilder attended the residential Advanced Dairy Management Program at Miner Institute in 2017. The Institute was pleased to welcome him back.
Wilder has been engaged in crop production since high school. His research interests include forage crop fermentation, storage and utilization, as well as traditional agronomic interests. Wilder has hit the ground running working on several projects looking at corn varieties, oxygen barrier film comparisons, and using drone technology to calculate silage volume.
“With our long-standing focus on dairy cattle nutrition and environmental stewardship, Allen’s forage expertise fits perfectly and will allow us to lead the way in developing sustainable forage systems for dairy farmers,” Miner Institute President Dr. Rick Grant said.
Alice Hyde employee recognized with award
MALONE — Angela Bashaw, UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center's Outpatient Medical Services Team director of programs and support, was recognized for promoting health care in rural communities through the organization’s Rural Health Clinic initiative.
Bashaw received the Adirondack Rural Health Network award during the Adirondack Health Institute’s Leadership Summit. The event was held virtually due to the ongoing public health emergency.
The Rural Health Clinic program is a federal initiative intended to increase access to primary care services for patients in rural communities. Facilities must meet rigorous guidelines and conditions, including an operations audit by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that focuses on safety protocols, ensuring laboratory programs and services offered to patients, and the use of a team-based approach to primary care services.
Bashaw’s work on Alice Hyde’s RHC initiative began in 2018. Since then, nearly all of Alice Hyde primary care clinics, including all of the hospital’s off-campus health centers have been certified as Rural Health Clinics. Additionally, as part of the CMS-lead audit all the facilities were designated Exemplary Providers — a designation only given to Rural Health Clinics that demonstrate 100 percent compliance with CMS standards for infection control, diagnostic testing and pharmaceutical services. The accreditation is valid for a three-year period.
Bashaw said she was honored by the award, but pointed out that the hospital’s RHC Initiative was a project that involved many individuals.
“What I’m most proud of is our staff stepping up and doing all the extra things that were required to make this project a success,” she said. “It showed their desire to do everything possible to ensure our patients get the best care. That’s our dedication to the community and to our patients.”
Citizen Advocates taps new director of revenue strategy
MALONE — Candy Edie recently joined the Citizen Advocates finance team as its director of revenue strategy.
Edie, a long-time North Country resident, has held leadership positions in the finance departments of several regional hospitals and health systems including Adirondack Health, Carthage Hospital, River Hospital, Claxton Hepburn, Oak Ridge Institute of Research and Education (Fort Drum) and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
"Candy is highly knowledgeable in healthcare finance, but also brings a deep passion for providing exceptional care to those we support,” CEO James Button said. “As the director of revenue strategy, she will help guide the organization to ensure we have in place the systems and processes needed to keep pace with constantly evolving healthcare reimbursements.”
New director joins ADK Land Trust board
KEENE — Heidi Kretser has joined the board of directors of the Adirondack Land Trust, bringing local knowledge and expertise in how social sciences can improve conservation practices.
The mission of the Adirondack Land Trust is to forever conserve the forests, farmlands, waters and wild places that advance the quality of life of our communities and the ecological integrity of the Adirondacks. The land trust has protected 26,628 acres since its founding in 1984.
Kretser is a conservation social scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Global Conservation Program. She incorporates tools and perspectives from the social sciences into wildlife and wildlands work. Kretser is widely published and her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, National Public Radio and a variety of regional media.
She serves as an adjunct associate professor at Cornell University’s Department of Natural Resources and is affiliated with the Cornell Center for Conservation Social Sciences. Kretser completed her Ph.D. in Natural Resource Policy and Management at Cornell and her Master’s of Environmental Studies at the Yale School of Forestry. A graduate of Saranac Lake High School, she grew up in Vermontville and lives in Saranac Lake with her husband, Andy Keal, and their two fifth-generation-Adirondack children.
North Country System of Care recognized by NYS
ALBANY — New York State recently honored BRIEF (Building Resilience in Essex Families), a System of Care established in Essex County, with the 2020 "What’s Great in our State" System of Care Award.
A System of Care is a coordinated network of cross-system partners that collaborate using governance or infrastructure to achieve their vision and goals. BRIEF is being recognized for its community-wide effort to improve health and wellbeing in Essex County. Its goal is to build resiliency through a focus on education, personal empowerment, and stigma reduction for all families.
Its 30 members include representatives from DSS, the county health and mental health departments, Head Start, case management organizations (adult and children), local hospitals, probation, Sheriff’s department, Community Services Board, Board of Supervisors, Single Point of Access, Developmental Disability Service Organizations, schools, BOCES, substance abuse and prevention, youth commission, nurses, pediatric case managers, and family peers.
“BRIEF shows us ‘What’s Great in Our State’ by creating a cross-system collaboration that explores how to create a resilient community mindset,” New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. "This group of professionals are engaged and excited about developing a System of Care that supports mind and body for all families in Essex County.
"We thank BRIEF and all our honorees for their hard work and commitment to children’s mental health."
