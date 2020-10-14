SUNY professors' article gets published in Municipal Lawyer
PLATTSBURGH — Practicing attorney and SUNY Plattsburgh School of Business professor emeritus James Coffey and Dr. Robert Christopherson, SUNY Plattsburgh professor and the Economics and Finance Department chair, published titled, "How to Protect the New York State Retirement System."
The article examines the solvency of New York State's retirement system, as well as other states' retirement systems, and the risk factors associated with those states' retirement systems.
It was published in a recent issue of Municipal Lawyer, a publication of the NYS Bar Association.
ADK Harvest Festival gets grant
LEWIS — Adirondack Harvest was recently awarded a $2,300 grant from International Paper’s Ticonderoga Mill and the International Paper Foundation. Funds supported materials and supplies for the online videos, demonstrations and photo exhibit to make their 5th Annual Adirondack Harvest Festival possible.
Adirondack Harvest, a program of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County, held the "Free Range" Adirondack Harvest Festival on Sept. 19. They expanded beyond their traditional festival at the Essex County Fairgrounds, scattering the fun throughout the community and virtually, plus tied it all together with a Scavenger Hunt that included all the activities in the field and online. A CATS hike on the Viall’s Crossing Trail ended at Ledge Hill Brewery where festival goers enjoyed lunch with Papa Duke’s BBQ, dinner with DaCy Meadow Farm and all the normal liquid fare at Ledge Hill with a special appearance by Murray’s Fools Distilling Company and their sumptuous spirits. In Keeseville, folks sipped at Ausable Brewing Company and supped on Northern Feast Catering fare. The day ended under the Whallonsburg Grange big tent with a community music jam, a free screening of the documentary “Inhabit”, plus homemade Farmers Cone Creamery ice cream.
The festival’s virtual activities are still available and designed to let you experience Adirondack Harvest in a new way! You’ll find: virtual tours, member photo galleries, games, demos, and 4-H videos. Visit bit.ly/HarvestFest20 to check it out!
The International Paper Foundation is one of the ways International Paper strives to reach its vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world. Started in 1952, the foundation annually provides millions in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to its signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief, and initiatives that improve the planet. For more information, visit ipgiving.com.
New Taylor Rental
PLATTSBURGH — Taylor Rental recently announced Tom Ales was promoted to the parts and service manager.
Ales has been with the business for more than two years and has been a key member to the company's growth in the parts and service department.
"Ales knowledge and skills in that department, coupled with excellent customer service, made for an easy decision on the promotion," a release says.
Hudson Headwaters recognized by HRSA
QUEENSBURY — Hudson Headwaters Health Network has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as one of the top federally qualified health centers in the nation.
The organization was ranked 12th in the nation in the category of Health Center Quality Leaders in 2019. This standing represents the top 1 percent of all federally qualified health centers in the United States.
HRSA's annual Quality Improvement Awards celebrate quality, efficiency and value provided by the nation’s 1,368 federally qualified health centers. These awards recognize the highest performing health centers nationwide, along with those that have made significant quality improvement gains from the previous year. Hudson Headwaters received recognition in many award categories that align with the organization’s mission including quality, patient access to health care, reducing health disparities, information technology enhancement and patient-centered care.
As a result of awards received in various categories, Hudson Headwaters has received over $278,000 to be used for additional quality improvement activities.
According to Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland, the quality awards are reflective of, and underscore, Hudson Headwaters’ mission.
"This recognition underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, patient-centered health care and access to that care for everyone in our communities," Slingerland said. "The ongoing hard work and dedication of our staff has resulted in this outstanding level of recognition."
Health centers are evaluated both nationally and within their state. Within New York, Hudson Headwaters was ranked third in the category of Health Center Quality Leaders. There are 62 federally qualified health centers in New York state; Hudson Headwaters received the second largest amount of award money in New York.
