Champlain Centre job fair today
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Centre will host its in-person Get Hired Job Fair Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The fair, sponsored by Fidelis Care, will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Center Court, in front of JCPenney.
The event is free to attend for all job seekers. Visit champlaincentre.com for a full list of participating employers.
AARP registers new, returning volunteers
PLATTSBURGH — AARP Foundation Tax Aide is registering new and returning volunteers to train to become IRS-certified tax preparers for the upcoming tax season.
No formal tax preparation knowledge or skill is necessary, only the desire to help.
A choice of free in-person and virtual classes will be available twice a week evenings, beginning the first week of October and continuing for 10 weeks. It is not necessary to attend all classes to become certified.
New volunteers will be assigned a volunteer mentor and will work with Google Chrome books. All materials will be provided free of charge.
Volunteers will contribute their newly gained knowledge to assist low and middle income seniors and individual Clinton County residents to prepare and file income taxes electronically and apply for earned income tax credit and child tax credit.
Email AmeriCorps Seniors for registration information: kgardner@cathcharities.org or phone 518-566-0944.
No. Co. Chamber announces new 2022 board members
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce has elected six new members to its Board of Directors, all set to begin four-year terms on January 1.
The chamber is the largest business and economic development organization in northern New York and the fifth largest chamber in the state, serving more than 4,000 employers in Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and northern Warren Counties and Akwesasne.
Joining the board will be:
• Andrew Bailey, Bailey Ford
• Courtney Chandler Delaura, Agency Insurance
• Michele Friedman, CVES/CV-TEC
• Mimi Lane, General Composites
• Steve Moore, Condo Pharmacy
• Ryan Rothstein, NBC 5
"We thank these six leaders for their commitment to the Chamber and know they will be a part of new advances and successes in the next four years," Chamber President Garry Douglas said. "Their contributions will begin with our Annual Strategic Planning Retreat, set for November 4 and 5 in Saranac Lake."
