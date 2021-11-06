ADK North Country Association hosts free webinar
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) will host a free webinar on Small Business Ownership Through Improved Personal Financial Management.
ANCA's Center for Businesses In Transition (CBIT) and Center for Pandemic Responses (CPR) staff are teaming up with the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation to offer the webinar.
It will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Registration is available online: adirondack.org/civicrm/event/register?reset=1&id=154
Alice Hyde honored with risk management award
MALONE — UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center was recently honored for its employee risk management and safety programs, receiving PMA Companies’ Risk Management Leadership Award for 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The award is the insurance company's highest honor and recognizes exemplary risk management and employee training and support programs focused on reducing on-the-job injuries. To be eligible for the award, organizations must meet strict criteria regarding long-term Worker’s Compensation claim rates, and must be nominated by third-party consultants who evaluate employee safety, training, education and risk management programs.
“I’ve been with PMA for 20 years in this position, and this is just the second time I’ve had the pleasure of helping present this award,” PMA Large Account Executive Brad Oddo said.
Hospital leaders said the recognition highlights the innovative work of Alice Hyde’s Occupational Health & Wellness Department (OHW), which has led the development and implementation of numerous risk management, injury reporting and follow-up programs in recent years, in addition to administering many of the hospital’s pandemic-related employee testing, vaccination, and monitoring protocols. The department consists of Regional Director Greg Freeman; Stephanie Barse, OHW Program Manager; Ashley Barnett, MOA; and Rosanna Secore, LPN.
“The fact that the team has taken such great care of our people during these tumultuous times really speaks to how dedicated and hardworking they are,” Associate Vice President of Patients and People at Alice Hyde Emily Campbell said. “To be able to achieve this on top of everything else is truly amazing.”
Michael Wilson, CSP, Regional Risk Control Manager for PMA, estimated that that the department’s programs have helped the organization and its employees avoid more than $8 million in lost time and other expenses associated with on-the-job injuries, from 2016 through 2020. He said the estimate is based on factors such as average injury and worker’s compensation rates from similar organizations.
“Your performance has been excellent, and you are more than deserving of this award,” Wilson said.
Freeman said the team’s approach to re-imagining workplace safety and risk management is wide-ranging, and thanked leaders and clinical teams across the organization for their support and contributions to the department’s efforts.
“The question we try to answer every day is ‘how do we give people the tools they need to remain safe? Nobody comes to work planning to get hurt. Our goal is to identify root causes and eliminate them.”
AEDC recognized by state for 'Outstanding Performance'
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) was presented the “Outstanding Performance” award from New York Empire State Development for the 2020-2021 Entrepreneurship Assistance Center (EAC) Program.
AEDC works with its EAC clients to provide access to capital for business start-up and expansion. The organization maintains five loan funds for these purposes and partners with other regional economic development organizations and financial institutions to leverage project funds. AEDC has also played a role in assisting small businesses with application to state and federal grant funds in COVID-19 economic recovery.
The accolade acknowledges an organization for its high level of achievement of the state’s goals in business development and service.
“AEDC is thrilled to receive this award for the second consecutive year," AEDC Executive Director Victoria Zinser Duley said. “The EAC program is a fantastic network of partners across New York State. As economic challenges continue to be our reality, we have worked diligently to assist the small businesses that are so vital to our local economies. We’re inspired to do all we can to help businesses survive and thrive in our region and the EAC Program is one of our key ways that we can serve the region.”
AEDC has worked in the region as an EAC for more than 20 years. The 24 EAC’s across New York State provide instruction, training, technical assistance, and support services to new and aspiring entrepreneurs in local communities statewide. This includes annual boot-camp entrepreneur courses, one-on-one business counseling, assistance to Minority/Women-owned Business enterprises, virtual training and connections to funding opportunities. The program is administered by Empire State Development (ESD), the state agency committed to the facilitation of business growth and job creation across New York State.
Charter adds Spanish-language religious network to lineup
PLATTSBURGH — Charter Communications, Inc. recently added the Spanish-language religious network ESNE TV to its Spectrum TV lineup. ESNE TV, which focuses on programming for the Catholic Hispanic community, is available at no additional cost to subscribers of Charter’s Mi Plan Latino and Latino View TV packages.
“The addition of ESNE TV to our Latino-focused video offering will give our customers access to even more Spanish-language religious programming,” Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition Tom Montemagno said. “ESNE TV’s wide variety of programs, including live services, films and shows, aligns with our commitment to provide programming that meets the interests of our subscribers and the communities we serve.”
Launched in 2002, the Los Angeles-based ESNE TV offers daily live coverage of the Holy Mass, including from the Vatican with Pope Francis on special occasions. The network also carries news from the Vatican, liturgical celebrations, films and documentaries, and other programs centered on religious stories of interest to the Catholic-Hispanic community. Daily shows include “En El Corazon de Jesus,” a reading of the gospel of the day according to the Liturgy of the Catholic Church, and “Siempre Alegres,” a live daily broadcast from the ESNE Television studios in Guadalajara, Mexico.
“ESNE is more than a channel, it is a connection to God and offers a way for the Catholic community to celebrate their faith and keep their spirituality at the forefront of their daily lives," Rosie Sayes, director of content for ESNE TV, said. “We are excited to make ESNE available to Charter’s Spectrum TV customers across the country and to bring our faith-centered programming to an even wider Spanish-language audience.”
Spectrum TV’s Mi Plan Latino features more than 140 channels in English and Spanish, including more than 75 Spanish-language channels and several channels featuring faith-based programming.
