Spotlight on Business: Nov. 21, 2020

PHOTO PROVIDEDSeaComm Federal Credit Union officials pose for a photo during a late October event where the bank recently covered the cost of apples and donuts at Banker Orchards. Pictured is (from left) Assistant Vice President of Retail Operations & Regional Manager Yvonne Alterie, SeaComm Marketing-Communications Specialist Tyler LeBoeuf, Banker Orchards Patron Nicole Gillespie and SeaComm Business Development Representative Jonathan Manor. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, the first 200 individuals to arrive at the orchard received either one peck of apples or one dozen donuts for free. The gesture was part of the credit union’s Pay-It-Forward Program, which enabled SeaComm staff to perform random acts of kindness in the communities they serve.