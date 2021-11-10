Della Kia hosts chamber's November Biz After Hours event
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce recently announced its November Business After Hours event, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Della Kia at 52 Della Drive in Plattsburgh.
Attendees will be able to view the dealership's new location, enjoy a tasting menu and network.
The chamber said it and its sponsor will take all necessary precautions to ensure a safe environment.
Attendees can bring business cards to qualify for giveaways and the cost is $5 per person. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.
Norsk Titanium process gets featured
PLATTSBURGH — Norsk Titanium’s Rapid Plasma Deposition℠ (RPD℠) process was featured in “The Insane Engineering of the 787” video by Real Engineering (Junto Media Ltd).
The video details the history behind the engineering of the 787 and illustrates how Norsk's technology has led them to become the first to manufacture structural components to fly on a commercial airliner.
The video is available online: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lapFQl6RezA
AQ Wiring Systems unveils new website
PLATTSBURGH — AQ Wiring Systems Canada, a NAmTrans cluster company and premier supplier to Nova Bus, recently unveiled a new website.
The site features AQ Wiring Systems history, products, capabilities, markets served, career opportunities and more.
"We're thrilled to see that the AQ Wiring Systems NY facility, located right here in Plattsburgh is also prominently featured," a NAmTrans News e-newsletter says.
The new website can be viewed here: aqcanada.com/en/
Mayor Rosenquest declares Small Biz Saturday
PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Chris Rosenquest recently declared Saturday, Nov. 27 as Small Business Saturday in the City of Plattsburgh.
"As a small business owner myself, it's not lost on me how difficult this last year and a half has been: not knowing how this pandemic was going to impact business, unsure of ever changing rules on how to stay open, serving customers and staying safe. Factors small businesses have had to struggle and contend with.
“My hope is that this proclamation encourages our small business owners to keep going. To push past the difficulties. And to keep doing great things for our community," he continues. “Spending money at a local shop makes the largest impact for these businesses and our local economy. We want to see this keep happening and grow, even as we see more tourists and visitors come to our city.
"I'm proud to present this proclamation in support of my fellow small business owners, their staff and to encourage shopping local.”
Ti Chamber announces Small Biz Saturday events
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) asks shoppers to support Ticonderoga Area businesses on Saturday, Nov. 27 for the 12th Annual Small Business Saturday.
TACC continues to participate in the nationwide initiative as an approved Neighborhood Champion via American Express. It hopes to lend support and resources to area businesses as well as ensure the event has a significant economic impact for their members and the area.
“The chamber and area businesses have participated in this event over the last several years which have been very successful in benefiting the local economy," TACC President and CEO Matthew Courtright said. "We are hoping to make this year bigger and better. Each of you has the power to make that happen, support your community, and create positive change. Your commitment to the community will shape our future.
"This day is also used as an occasion to recognize the importance of small businesses and their vital contributions to the economy, job creation, and local communities," Courtright continues. "Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity for community members to support Ticonderoga area businesses as well as to give small businesses an opportunity to take part in a nationwide effort."
Participants can get a Small Business Saturday Passport from participating businesses or the chamber. Completed passports can be returned to the chamber office by Friday, Dec. 10 for a chance to win a variety of prizes.
The Adirondack Trading Post in Downtown Ticonderoga will also be hosting a local Vendor Fair as part of the Small Business Saturday celebration. Visit their facebook page for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.