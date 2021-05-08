Ti-Alliance launches the Opportunity Page
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Revitalization Alliance has launched the Opportunity Page, a new webpage designed to spark the imaginations of people who might want to live and work in the Ticonderoga Area.
The webpage has four sections: Businesses for Sale, Businesses to Start, Professional Jobs/Remote Working and Affordable Housing. Each section showcases opportunities in the towns of Ticonderoga, Hague, Putnam Station and Crown Point.
In the past few months, over 70 percent of visitors to the Ti-Alliance website have navigated to the Opportunity Page. It has received an overwhelmingly positive response, with people calling it “a wonderful idea” and “so well done.”
“The goal is to do some outreach to connect people to the many new opportunities in our area," Ti-Alliance Communications Associate Claire Burns said. "To see our audience so excited about the Opportunity Page has been incredible. People are passionate about this community. You see it in the response to the Opportunity Page. They’re sharing the page with their friends, having conversations, and really engaging with the content. And new people have begun to reach out to us about living and working in Ti.”
The Businesses for Sale page features businesses for sale in the area. Most of them have owners who have made a fine living, but are ready to retire. The community depends on these businesses, so many of the owners are willing to help a new owner through the transition. This dedication can be a real advantage to a new owner, and the commitment to the community is part of what makes these businesses so valuable.
The Businesses to Start page is designed to attract new entrepreneurs too. Marketing studies over the past two years have revealed a number of business types that are needed and could thrive year-round in the area. These businesses are profiled on the page, along with links to resources for would-be entrepreneurs.
The Working page features local job listings to recruit workers with established skills. There are many opportunities in many industries and this page will help employers promote hard-to-fill openings. With the Ticonderoga Area’s growing broadband coverage remote working in the North Country is an attractive life choice and Downtown Ticonderoga’s new Ti-Works Co-Working Space is providing professional office space for remote workers with a variety of space and connectivity needs.
The Affordable Housing page works to address the regional shortage of appropriate housing, both for sale and for rent, to support working families and professionals. The Affordable Housing page will help new prospective residents and existing Ticonderoga Area workers focus their search on appropriate listings in this middle range.
“Right now, people are making life-changing decisions and there is a national trend of young people moving back to their rural roots from urban areas. We’re seeing it here in our area. It’s a great time to tell people about the many opportunities that exist in our community that they might not have thought about,” said Donna Wotton, Ti-Alliance executive director, said. “There are great resources in our area to help entrepreneurs and new residents. The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center, the ANCA Businesses in Transition Center, and Ti-Alliance, just to name a few. We’re all here to help people realize their dreams.”
