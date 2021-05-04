NYSEG donates to No. Co. nonprofits
PLATTSBURGH — New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) and its sister company Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) recently donated a total of $54,000 to health and welfare organizations across New York state, including three organizations in the greater Plattsburgh area.
The donations are part of the companies’ Corporate Donation Program to support and care for the communities that it serves.
“We not only serve the Greater Plattsburgh region as the local utility, but we’re members of this community and it’s important to us to support our neighbors,” Melany Putman, program manager, government and community relations at NYSEG. “It has always been one of our priorities to support local health and welfare organizations; however, this year we recognized that it’s more important than ever. The pandemic has created challenges within our communities that has increased demand for these organizations’ services and support. We’re proud to support their efforts.”
In total, NYSEG and RG&E provided gifts and sponsorships to more than 20 health and welfare organizations across its service area. Locally, NYSEG donated a total of $4,500 to nonprofits in the company’s Plattsburgh division, which includes Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties. The company provided donations to Autism Alliance of Northeast NY, Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County Inc. and The Prevention Team. Additionally, NYSEG donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army, which serves the greater Plattsburgh region.
"A primary focus of The Prevention Team’s work focuses on strengthening protective factors against substance use and related high-risk behaviors, as well as reducing risk factors that have been shown to be predictive of those behaviors," The Prevention Team Executive Director Douglas Terbeek said. “Substance use and other dependencies take many forms. In our ongoing work during the pandemic with schools, students and families, the issue of 'Screen Addiction' has surfaced as a major concern for both students and adults. The Prevention Team will be using these funds from NYSEG to support a public awareness initiative in Essex County we are developing to raise and define this issue, explain the reasons for concern, and provide information about resources for further information and help.”
NYSEG’s donations will support the organizations in the following ways:
• Autism Alliance of Northeast NY: Funds will support the organization’s grant program, which provides financial support to people with autism and local agencies that serve them.
• Senior Citizens Council of Clinton County, Inc.: Funds will support the organization’s various programs and services which assist senior citizens.
• The Prevention Team: Funds will be used to support substance abuse prevention education and training in Essex County schools.
In addition to NYSEG and RG&E’s donations to local health and welfare nonprofits, the companies’ 2021 Corporate Donation Program will also provide gifts and sponsorships later this year to local nonprofits focused on food security, arts and culture and education and young people. These donations will impact every division within the NYSEG and RG&E service area.
Mountain Lake PBS stories up for awards
PLATTSBURGH — Mountain Lake PBS recently announced two stories from its flagship program Mountain Lake Journal were nominated for Emmy Awards in the 44th Annual Boston/New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on June 26.
The story “Completely Cut Off” highlights North Country families without access to broadband and the challenges they faced when schools switched to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mountain Lake PBS producer Michael Hansen and videographer Will Houle are nominated in the category of Technology News. This piece includes a discussion with Dave Wolff, a broadband advocate and board member with ADKAction. The story focuses on efforts to expand high-speed connectivity to more rural areas of the Adirondacks, as well as the impact broadband inaccessibility has on distance learning.
The story “Locked Down and Locked In” examines the spike in domestic violence cases in the North Country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Produced, edited and shot by Michael Hansen, this story is nominated in the category of Societal Concerns – Short Form Content. This piece features Amber Brown-Rose, program director for STOP Domestic Violence, a state certified program that assists victims of domestic violence in Northeastern New York.
"These nominations are a wonderful recognition of the talent, dedication and craftsmanship of our production and content team," Bill McColgan, president and CEO of Mountain Lake PBS, said. “We are honored that our work has been honored in this manner for the eleventh straight year, and more importantly that our viewers and members continue to support our mission of local storytelling and thoughtful, original programming.”
These stories aired on Mountain Lake PBS’ weekly program Mountain Lake Journal, which is hosted and produced by Thom Hallock, and also reached viewers around the world on Mountain Lake’s digital and social media platforms. Mountain Lake Journal is underwritten by Northline Utilities, Northern Insuring, Knight Automotive, Twinstate Technologies and International Paper. The program is produced at the FirstLight Studio at Mountain Lake PBS.
