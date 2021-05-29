Christine Mulvihill Joins Engel & Völkers Lake Placid Real Estate
LAKE PLACID — Christine Mulvihill joined the Engel and Völkers Lake Placid Real Estate team as a real estate advisor.
Mulvihill comes to Engel and Völkers Lake Placid from New York City where she was previously employed in the sales and marketing world for eight years.
"We are very excited to have Christine join our growing real estate sales team," Engel and Völkers Real Estate Broker/Owner Colleen Holmes said. "Her enthusiasm, sales experience and strong interpersonal skills will take her a long way in this relationship business and serve our clients well."
Born and raised in the foothills of the Adirondacks, Mulvihill comes from a long line of builders and real estate has always been a part of her life. She is a graduate of Canisius College with a B.A. in communications marketing and digital media arts. Her deep personal connection to the Adirondacks, entrepreneurial spirit and passion for homes brought her back to the area she loves to launch her real estate career and be immersed in a lifestyle destination that affords endless outdoor recreation, tranquility and scenic beauty. She looks forward to sharing her local experiences and helping clients make the right home buying and selling decisions to achieve their goals.
SeaComm earns Great Place to Work® distinction
MASSENA — SeaComm FCU is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® as elected by its employees. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at SeaComm. This year, 89 percent of employees said it’s a great place to work, compared to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work, said. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that SeaComm is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“It is gratifying to be named as a Great Place to Work on a national level," SeaComm President and CEO Scott A. Wilson said. "The process by which we are selected solidifies for SeaComm that we are focused on the right things by ensuring that our staff feel valued and engaged. We are proud to join the ranks of companies like American Express, Bank of America and AT&T as a Great Place to Work.”
For ten consecutive years, SeaComm was named a Best Company to Work for in New York. A decision was made last year to move away from the Best Company survey and find one that would enable the organization to include its Vermont operations in the survey engagement process.
“Great Place to Work Trust Index Survey fit our criteria," Wilson said. "Much like the Best Companies to Work for in NY, an anonymous survey administered independently allows us to focus on areas which are of extreme importance to our employees. Even though we received a distinction as a Best Company to Work for a decade, we do not take our staff satisfaction as an employer lightly. In fact, we recognize that a carefully laid out people strategy, to meet the ever changing needs of our workforce, is vital to our long-term viability in service to our membership. It is key to our overall success and comes from the top down led by our Board of Directors, who recognize the value our employees bring each and every day."
According to Great Place to Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find great employment at a Certified™ great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
SBDC, No. Co. Chamber, Twinstate team up for cyber security webinar
PLATTSBURGH — The SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center (SBDC), North Country Chamber of Commerce and Twinstate Technologies are teaming up to build awareness about how cyber security treats small businesses and helps business owners take steps towards building an effective cybersecurity plan.
Many companies operate under the false assumption that cloud apps like Microsoft 365 are saving and backing up their data. It's just not true and this false assumption costs organizations tons of money and time recovering from data loss that could have been easily prevented.
With Devi Momot as presenter, Twinstate Technologies' experts will teach how to protect small businesses from cloud data loss during a virtual webinar scheduled for Thursday, June 3 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event is FREE, and open to the public. Advanced registration is required due to limits on group size.
To register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/745627627508909072 , online at www.canton.edu/sbdc or call (518) 324-7232.
J. David Brown joins NBT Board
ALBANY — NBT Bancorp Inc. recently announced J. David Brown j oined its Boards of Directors.
Brown is president and CEO of the Capital District YMCA, where he has worked for 28 years to create better opportunities for all through community programs and services. A past member of the NBT Bank Capital Region Advisory Board, Brown also served on the Siena College Board of Trustees.
"We are excited to welcome David to board service at NBT,” NBT Board Chair Martin A. Dietrich said. “David’s valuable insights will help strengthen our efforts to be responsive to our customers and communities. His strong executive experience in the non-profit sector and knowledge of NBT’s Capital Region market make him a valuable addition to the Board.”
Brown’s experience also includes serving as a member of the Governor’s Regional Economic Council and the Diversity and Inclusion Council for the YMCA of the USA. His awards and recognitions include the Director of the Year from the Association of YMCA Professionals, NYS Governor’s African American Community Distinction, 40 Elite Alumni Honoree and 40 Under Forty Honoree by the Albany Business Review.
Charter commits $1 million to Spectrum Digital Education program
STAMFORD, Conn. — Charter Communications Inc. announced a $1 million commitment towards the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education (SDE) grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives.
Nonprofit organizations may begin to apply for support on Tuesday, June 1, and through 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. Grants will be announced in August and awarded this fall.
“The past year has further highlighted the need for high-speed broadband connectivity throughout our country, and Charter is even more committed to doing its part to connect the unserved and underserved,” Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter, said. “Since we launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, we’ve provided resources as well as promote adoption and education in digital literacy for those in need throughout the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to meet those needs this year.”
Through February of this year, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded grants to nonprofit organizations that help communities expand their broadband and technical training in various ways, including teaching seniors digital skills, setting up technology labs, providing online classes for families that need homework and job support, and purchasing laptops for underserved groups, helping nearly 70,000 individuals across 19 states and Washington, D.C. To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. More information on how to apply is available here.
This year’s $1 million commitment comes after Charter boosted its 2020 program to $1 million, in response to higher demand for digital education support due to the pandemic. In all, the company has committed $7 million to support broadband education, technology and training through this program since its launch in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.