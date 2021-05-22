WPTZ/NBC5 wins state award for election coverage
PLATTSBURGH — WPTZ-TV/NBC5 announced it won a New York State Broadcasters Association award.
In a team effort, the NBC5 News Department won in the “Outstanding Election Coverage” category for NBC5’s election night 2020 coverage.
“We’re proud and honored to be recognized by the New York State Broadcasters Association,” News Director Michael LaFlesh said. “We take pride in our work for the North Country voters and approach every election night very seriously, and you can see that hard work showcased in our 2020 election night coverage.”
Coverage that night featured live reports from the City of Plattsburgh for the mayoral race. NBC5 also had live reports from New York’s 21st Congressional District and carried Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s victory speech live on air.
Under the group-wide “Commitment” banner, Hearst Television and NBC5 have pledged to provide analysis on all their media platforms. The Commitment promise also includes more than 50 special multiplatform events including debates, issues-focused specials and town halls.
Ready4Real, ETS launch Ready2Create program
PLATTSBURGH — Ready4Real and ETS recently announced the launch of its new, eight-week-long skills training program Ready2Create.
Funded by New York State’s Workforce Development Initiative, the entry-level manufacturing training program provides immersive training experience for in-demand technical and work-readiness skills. It is accessible to a wide range of community members and will break down barriers, providing participants with unprecedented support.
Tuition is free to all participants and support services will be provided to all qualified individuals for rent, child-care, transportation, clothing and more.
“Ready2Create will allow ETS and Ready4Real to continue building strategic talent pipelines to meet the North Country’s business and industry needs.” ETS CEO and Ready4Real Board Member Deb Cleary said. "The unique support services we will be able to provide participants will help to eliminate any challenges to successfully completing the program. This will allow participants to fully take advantage of our unique curriculum, giving them the confidence, professionalism and communication skills, they need to succeed in their new manufacturing career.”
Ready2Create will provide participants with:
• In-demand technical skills
• Credentials, including OSHA 10 and National Work Readiness
• Work-readiness skills, including self-assessments, emotional intelligence, stress management, situational judgement and financial literacy
• Industry and career exploration including state-of-the-art manufacturing tours
• Paid work experience
• Guaranteed job offer upon completion: There are over 200 open positions within the North Country’s manufacturing hub. These jobs are offering some of the highest pay rates, great benefits, career growth and more.
Ready2Create will also be the first program of its kind to utilize the Strand Center For the Arts' brand new MakerSpace. The MakerSpace has been funded through New York State and Governor Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). Learn more about the MakerSpace and the Strand Center for the Arts at www.strandcenter.org, on Facebook or by telephone at 518-563-1604.
Who should enroll in Ready2Create?
• Underemployed individuals, including those working in a job that does not match their skill level, working part-time or under 32 hours per week or who are having sporadic employment or frequent job changes
• Recent graduates and/or those with limited work history
• Individuals who want a change from their job in retail, fast-food or other non-technical position
• Anyone who is unsure of their career trajectory and wants to solidify their spot in the exciting world of manufacturing here in the North Country
Enrollment is now open for the Summer 2021 session at the Strand MakerSpace, which starts in July. To register or learn more, visit etsjobs.com/ready2create or contact Cena Abramo via email at Ready4Real@etsjobs.com or phone at 518-593-7723.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.