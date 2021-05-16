Charter participates in emergency broadband program
STAMFORD, Conn. — Charter Communications Inc. has announced its participation in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help close the digital divide.
Beginning Wednesday, May 12, millions of households across Charter’s 41-state operating area are eligible for a credit up to $50 per month, or up to $75 for households on Tribal Lands, toward qualifying Spectrum Internet plans for the duration of the program.
Charter is offering a variety of broadband options under the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, and all Spectrum Internet plans available have no modem fees, data caps or contracts and include free self-installation. Interested consumers who are not currently Spectrum customers can check online for details.
"Charter has a long track record of increasing connectivity through expanding broadband access, adoption and affordability,” Charter Executive Vice President, Government Affairs Catherine Bohigian said. “Through our participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, we are further breaking down barriers to connectivity for American families, as part of our long-term commitment to advance access and improve broadband adoption.”
Households qualify based on several criteria, comprising income level and eligibility for the National School Lunch Program or the Community Eligibility Provision of the NSLP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits. Consumers can verify their eligibility for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program through the Universal Service Administrative Co.’s Lifeline National Eligibility Verifier portal at nationalverifier.servicenowservices.com/lifeline/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.