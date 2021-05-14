Rochester lawyer earns distinction
ALBANY — Heslin Rothenberg Farley and Mesiti, an intellectual property firm with offices across New York, partner Alana M. Fuierer was named to the Rochester Business Journal (RBJ) and The Daily Record “Power Lists for Law.”
Fuierer was selected by the editorial staff of the RBJ and The Daily Record as one of Rochester’s power players in the legal industry for the RBJ’s Power 30 Law List for Rochester, New York and The Daily Record’s Power 50 Law List for Western New York. Fuierer, who launched the Heslin Rothenberg Farley and Mesiti Rochester office more than 15 years ago and currently leads the office, was profiled by the RBJ and The Daily Record for her contributions to the legal needs of Rochester’s companies and residents during this challenging year, while proficiently dealing with the disruptions the COVID-19 pandemic has caused.
Fuierer, an experienced litigator in all forms of intellectual property, counsels and represents clients in intellectual property transactions, including licensing, and advises companies on ways to leverage their intellectual property portfolios. Her practice also includes online monitoring and enforcement of trademarks and copyrights, as well as Design Law, including the intersection and strategic use of design patents, trademark, trade dress and copyright laws to protect design aspects of the user experience (UX) both in the US and internationally.
She has an active U.S. and international trademark practice, which includes trademark search and clearance opinions, preparing and prosecuting trademark applications, and representing clients before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board. In addition, Fuierer prepares, files and prosecutes U.S. and foreign patent applications in a wide array of technologies, with technical experience in the areas of chemistry, bioremediation, environmental microbiology, hydrology, contaminant transport, materials and semiconductor design.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital names new president
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital announced the appointment of its new President Bob Ortmyer. He will formally begin his role on July 12.
Ortmyer has been with WellSpan Health System in York, Pa. for 30 years, serving in a number of leadership positions. In his current role as vice president and COO at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, he is responsible for a 141-bed acute care hospital within an eight-hospital system.
“Bob has the right mix of experience and skills to lead ECH as it continues to thrive and grow,” John Brumsted, MD, president and chief executive officer of the UVM Health Network said. “Equally as important, he shares the UVM Health Network’s commitment to ensuring outstanding health care is accessible and affordable for years to come in this region.”
As ECH President, Ortmyer will lead more than 350 employees, two hospital campuses, and six community-based primary care health centers in Essex County.
“It’s clear that patients and the community are at the center of the care ECH provides,” Ortmyer said, “and I couldn’t be more honored to join their team.” He added that he is excited for the opportunity to serve the community and enjoy all that the region has to offer.
Ortmyer succeeds John Remillard, who has served in the role for more than five years and announced his retirement in 2020. The current ECH Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matt Nolan, will serve as interim president from June 1 to July 11.
Steve Cacchio, chair of the search committee, said the committee’s recommendation was guided by input from hospital staff.
“We knew the right fit for ECH would be someone who puts patients first and knows how to lead a talented team," Cacchio said. "That was foremost in our minds as we conducted the nationwide search.”
According to Cacchio, Ortmyer was for the role after an extensive, four-month search and in-depth interviews with the search committee and staff. His appointment was approved on April 22 by the UVM Health Network Board of Trustees.
Al Gobeille, executive vice president for operations at UVM Health Network; Jerald Novak, chief people officer at UVM Health Network; and ECH board members Dominic Eisinger, Rolly Allen, Susan Allot, Megan Murphy, and David Shelmidine served with Cacchio on the search committee.
ADK Health Institute adds three to board of directors
GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) recently announced the appointment of Jeannie Cross, Geoffrey Peck and Robert Ross to its board of directors. Each serve a three-year term.
A retired health care executive, Cross most recently headed state and federal government relations efforts at Metropolitan Jewish Health System (MJHS), one of New York’s largest and most comprehensive systems of short- and long-term sub-acute and post-acute care services. In that role, she spearheaded legislation and regulation that expanded hospice and palliative care options and worked on initiatives to improve the coordination of long-term care across multiple settings and enhance chronic care. In recognition of her achievements, LeadingAge New York awarded her their 2015 Advocacy Award.
Peck serves as the vice president of Population Health at Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home and executive director of the Nathan Littauer Foundation. Working collaboratively with AHI and numerous partner organizations, Peck held a number of roles for the recently-concluded Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) Program, including serving as the executive lead of the Fulton County Population Health Network (PHN), one of five such networks that were part of the AHI PPS (Performing Provider System). In addition, he served as the executive lead for two KPMG-guided Medicaid Accelerated eXchange (MAX) projects which focused on reducing readmissions and visits to the hospital’s inpatient setting and emergency department.
Ross has served as the CEO at St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers since 2007. In that role, he is responsible for the organization’s overall operation, including strategic planning, policy development, fundraising, public relations, and staff evaluation. Ross oversees a 67-bed inpatient unit, a 25-bed intensive residential veteran addiction and post-traumatic stress syndrome program, a 28-bed adolescent inpatient rehabilitation center, eight outpatient clinical substance use disorder treatment programs, two county jail treatment programs, a 20-unit supporting housing project, three residential/recovery programs, three after-care facilities, and a 24/7 open access center.
In addition, AHI announced current board officers, including Chair Dan Burke, Vice Chair Dianne Shugrue, Treasurer David Kaiser, and Secretary Wouter Rietsema, MD. They will each serve another year in their present position, while retired health care executive Susan Delehanty will step down at the end of her term.
