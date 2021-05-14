Citizen Advocates taps new chief integration officer
MALONE — Citizen Advocates recently announce Kati Jock as the newest member of its Executive Leadership Team.
Jock stepped up as chief integration officer, after holding other key leadership positions within the organization. She first joined Citizen Advocates in 2018 when she was recruited to become the director of Behavioral Health Services. She has also served as director of Population Health and Planning for the entire organization.
"Kati’s experience as a strategic thinker places her in the right position to thrive and succeed as our chief integration officer,” CEO James Button said. “Kati is someone who navigates the complexities of rural healthcare delivery with ease, and who is equally adept at translating effective strategy into action in order to advance the health and wellness of those we support."
In addition to Button and Jock, the Executive Leadership Team at Citizen Advocates includes Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Frank, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer Karen Lee, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer Heather Perrin and Chief of Staff Jennifer Dishaw.
“I couldn’t be more grateful to have this opportunity at Citizen Advocates, which serves a vital role in the delivery of essential services on so many fronts,” Jock said. “Whether it’s through our exceptional clinical services for mental health, addiction, or supporting individuals with a disability – or through services that promote individual wellbeing through secure housing, transportation, career training or basic nutrition and fitness – we are committed to serving the whole health needs of the North Country.”
In her new role, Jock is responsible for leading Citizen Advocates’ efforts to strategically align services under three main areas: Health Operations, Community Living and Community Supports. This leading-edge, whole health strategy strengthens Citizen Advocates’ position as a leading provider of exceptional, high-quality clinical services, programs and community supports.
In addition, Jock manages the Population Health Team, which oversees data analytics as well as the Electronic Health Record development with a focus on transforming information into a meaningful resource and tool for the enhancement of health outcomes.
As the Behavioral Health Services director, she was responsible for overseeing strategy and operations for all clinical operations, housing and community supports. In addition, she has over a decade of experience in strategic and business planning for hospital health systems where she played a key role in affiliations and mergers, designed business plans supporting primary care expansion, and collaborated with system executives to shape organizational vision to drive profitability and sustain growth.
Jock is a North Country native, having grown up in Brushton. She attended Albany College of Pharmacy where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biomedical technology. She also holds a master of business a dministration from Clarkson University/Union Graduate College.
WPTZ NBC5 recognized with two regional Murrow Awards
BURLINGTON, Vt. — WPTZ-TV/NBC5 recently announced it received two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), for excellence in journalism.
NBC5 and the NBC5 News Department won in the Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category. The win was for an NBC5 News team effort compilation, including stories from a special program, “Recognizing Racism.”
As Americans recognize racial injustice in society, many are also looking within themselves and examining their own attitudes and beliefs around racism — a tough subject to tackle in a state that is 94 percent white, but has long valued tolerance. The compilation and special program highlighted conversations about the racism that exists within our communities, and the hope for a path forward.
“The Black Lives Matter movement mobilized a large segment of our region,” News Director Michael LaFlesh said. “We at NBC5 committed early on to go beyond covering the protests. Our journalists have worked to shine a light on challenges that may not be at the forefront and to highlight possible solutions. Being recognized with a regional Murrow Award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the staff at NBC5.”
The NBC5 News Department also won in the Sports Reporting category. The win was for Sports Reporter Marshall Kramsky, and Chief Photographer Jaime Brassard’s story, “Tumbling all the way back.” After thinking she was paralyzed, Champlain Valley gymnast Tali Giubardo proved that she was able to do the impossible.
“I continue to be so proud of the outstanding work being done by our team of journalists. This recognition is especially meaningful, given the gravity and importance of the content,“ NBC5 President and General Manager Ryan Rothstein said.
NBC5 competes in RTDNA’s Small Market Television category for Region 10, which includes stations in Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island. The regional winners advance to compete in the national Murrow Award competition.
