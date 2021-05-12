ADK Trading Post opens in Ti
TICONDEROGA — The Adirondack Trading Post, a makers co-op retail space, recently opened in Downtown Ticonderoga, adding to the area’s retail options.
Huddy & Co, Ticonderoga Trading Post, Punky Noodles, North Road Soap Co. and Down Home Appeal are key partners in the makers co-op space.
The initial concept for the space came from Pam Lemza Putnam, owner and artist at Maiden By The Lake, a few years ago. The timing did not seem to work out but the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce said it loved the concept and the passion that Putnam, as well as other local small businesses, had for the future, the community and their businesses.
Over the last year the concept has come back to life with Jaimee Kuhl of Huddy and Co. and Scarlette Merfeld of Ticonderoga Trading Post joining together. From there, this dynamic duo ran with the concept, got other local makers involved and have been working diligently to make it a reality. The team also has been assisted by a couple of local/regional organizations, including the Ti Chamber and the Adirondack North Country Association.
"Not only do we want all area businesses to grow and succeed, we want the community to continue on its positive path forward," Kuhl said. "Offering more options for shopping will benefit the other retail shops, restaurants, and the community by bringing additional traffic into the business districts. We love where we live and want to do all we can to assist in the community’s growth."
The local makers have been very successful operating their own businesses, crediting the support of the local community. They are now in a position to bring their skills together to offer a new and exciting opportunity for local residents, surrounding communities and the many visitors to the area.
"I am thankful to be working with a group of extremely talented and dedicated women to bring The Adirondack Trading post to life," Merfeld said. "We plan to offer a wide variety of products that compliment not only each other but other area retailers. Our plan is not to compete but to bring more business to all. I would like to thank the Chamber and their partners for their support. They are a valuable asset to existing businesses and those interesting in starting a business."
The store will be entirely staffed by the five main makers. Year-round hours are scheduled to be Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with possible extended hours seasonally during the summer and the holiday season.
SL Chamber executive director steps down
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is searching for a new executive director.
Patrick Murphy, who has filled the role since fall 2018, is stepping down at the end of May to focus on his own private business venture. The chamber board is expected to start the search for his replacement immediately.
"Patrick started at the chamber during a time of great uncertainty for the organization," Chamber Board President Joe Shoemaker said. "However, with his strong community development background, talented management skills, and collaborative nature, Patrick was able to grow the chamber; expanding the reach and impact of our programming."
In a letter to the chamber’s membership, Murphy recounted a number of accomplishments the chamber achieved since 2018. They included growing the chamber membership from 190 to 220 businesses and organizations, sustaining key partnerships with regional economic and community development organizations and expanding the chamber’s program offerings to include retaining area businesses and fostering entrepreneurs.
"I was sorry to hear that Patrick will be stepping down as (executive director) of the chamber," Melinda Little, a chamber member and partner who has interactive with the chamber for various projects, said. "He's done a fantastic job of making the chamber relevant again and I think is leaving the chamber in very good shape. I feel confident that the board will be able to find just the right person to build on Patrick's success and look forward to working with the new (executive director) once she/he has been identified.."
Murphy’s time at the chamber was marked by the impact COVID-19 had on the local economy.
“There were times during 2020 that I was working 14 days straight, weekdays, weeknights and weekends, to follow up with area businesses to make sure they had the support they needed,” Murphy recalled. “I would drop off a load of masks or hand sanitizer one minute, hop on a regional call with government officials the next, and follow that up with a constant barrage of zoom meetings and phone calls to members regarding business restrictions and government relief programs.”
Many chambers of commerce throughout the country had to limit staff and programs during the pandemic, but this area chamber was able to find a way to continue providing valuable services to its membership and the community.
"I commend the chamber for its work as a trusted local resource during the pandemic," Franklin County Economic Development Corporation CEO Jeremy Evans said. "Patrick and his team used every tool available to share information and connect all businesses and organizations in the Saranac Lake community to technical and financial resources. It has been during this most challenging time that Executive Director Patrick Murphy and the board of directors demonstrated the value of a trusted, local chamber of commerce. We wish Patrick the best in his future endeavors and we will fully support the board of directors through this transition."
Murphy stated that the timing of his transition was a recognition that the chamber is in a strong, stable position and is situated in such a way that it will only continue to grow and expand its reach. Shoemaker added that, “Patrick is leaving the Chamber with a strategic plan in place as well as processes and procedures that will ensure a smooth transition to new leadership and continuity of exceptional service to Chamber members.”
"Under Patrick's leadership, the Saranac Lake Area Chamber has shown through the pandemic why strong and engaged Chambers are truly important to both individual businesses and to community economies," President and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglas said. "It continues to be a pleasure to have a partnership with a Chamber such as Saranac Lake which has commitment, vision and a sense of seriousness and purpose. We wish Patrick well in his next adventure and look forward to continuing our strong working relationship with the Saranac Lake Chamber going forward. Onward and upward!"
MaryJane Lawrence, chief of staff at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism said, “The Saranac Lake Area Chamber is an asset to the local business community and an important partner to our organization. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the chamber into the future and to support them as they work through their transition.”
Tracey Schrader from the Harrietstown Town Board said, "Patrick has brought the Chamber to the forefront under his leadership and personally I am sad to see him go. But I know that because of his vision the Chamber is in a great position to successfully continue moving forward."
Jordanna Mallach of the Harrietstown Town Board said, “I want to thank Patrick for his service to our community and wish him well on his future endeavors. I see the value that the chamber has brought to the community under the current board and his leadership and I look forward to working with the chamber in the future through this transition and beyond.
Individuals interested in the executive director position can email Joe Shoemaker, Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce board president at president@slareachamber.org.
Charter adds The Africa Channel for Spectrum users
STAMFORD, Conn. — Charter Communications Inc. recently announced it expanded the distribution of The Africa Channel (TAC), the longest running independent, minority-owned media company focused on presenting pan-African content to global audiences, by making the channel available to Spectrum TV subscribers throughout the company’s 41-state footprint.
TAC has been available in several of Charter’s biggest markets including New York and Los Angeles and is now expanded to Spectrum TV customers located in all Charter markets, including Birmingham, Ala., Charlotte, N.C., Columbus, Ohio, St. Louis, Mo., and Tampa Fla., providing The Africa Channel even broader reach for its programming.
Launched in 2005, The Africa Channel is a showcase for various English language television series, feature films, documentaries and news about Africa and its influence on the world. Its mission is to build bridges between cultures while reinforcing positive narratives of Africa through diverse content and programming. The channel expands the scope of general Black entertainment while specifically serving Black immigrant families, who represent over 20 percent of the Black population in the U.S., with culturally relevant programming.
"We have a long-standing relationship with Charter, and we are excited to expand this relationship, enabling us to reach even more key markets and viewers across the U.S.,” The Africa Channel Executive Vice President and General Manager Narendra Reddy said. “In our quest to connect Black Americans with their heritage, while amplifying diverse Black voices from across Africa and the Diaspora, we are honored to have in Charter a dedicated distributor who believes in and supports our mission, and we could not be prouder to continue working with them.”
Viewers will be able to catch TAC’s new and popular programming including:
• World Wide Nate: A Telly Award-winning destination adventure series following Chicago native Nate Fluellen, who fears nothing as he explores Africa's abundance of death-defying thrills. Nate proves to be an excellent example for other intrepid African Americans seeking adventure and a connection to the continent that created today's African American population's robust descendants. Airs weeknights at 9 p.m. ET.
• Amah Knows Best: This show is driven by platinum-selling South African rapper iFani who travels to China to learn how to cook from Chinese grandmothers. The adventure is also a cultural learning experience, not just for iFani but also for the Chinese people who unquestioningly embrace their unique visitor. Airs weeknights at 9:30 p.m ET.
• Lockdown: Viewers experience a different kind of “lockdown” in this new prison drama. Set in a fictional high security female prison, the stories of these inmates reveal the paths which landed them behind bars. The gritty prison drama features an all-female cast with African American actress Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris) joining the line-up in Season 3. Airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
• The Wild: Revolves around three families. Two have ties to indigenous Africa and the other's connection dates back several generations. These families struggle to negotiate a cohesive future, but are bound together because of their relationship to a special piece of land important to the local culture. The series showcases the contemporary lives of its characters and was shot on location against the breathtaking beauty of the African wild. Airs Monday through Sunday at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
"We are excited to be able to bring more Spectrum customers the diverse range of programming presented by The Africa Channel,” Charter Communications Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition Tom Montemagno said. “We believe that this content entertains, informs and creates understanding among audiences, and we are committed to supporting The Africa Channel in this mission.”
The Africa Channel is now available at no additional charge to Spectrum TV customers who have Spectrum TV Gold or Spectrum Lifestyle TV. More information about how to subscribe and local channel locations are available at www.spectrum.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.