Mountain Lake PBS employee earns new title
PLATTSBURGH — Kurt Lanning has been named director of engineering and technical services at Mountain Lake PBS.
The network said Lanning has a broad range of experience in broadcast engineering, production and distribution for both television and radio. He joined the team as broadcast operations technician in March 2019. He is a North Country native and Clarkson University graduate.
"I could not be more pleased to announce Kurt’s promotion," Mountain Lake PBS President and CEO Bill McColgan said. "The station has already benefited from his talent and commitment, and I’m confident Kurt has the skills that will be required to lead Mountain Lake PBS’s technical evolution and future expansion of services."
Lanning’s appointment as the newest director of engineering and technical services follows the retirement of Tom Rogers, who held the position since 2014. Roger's retired from full-time employment after nearly 30 years with Mountain Lake PBS.
New ANCA board of directors
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) has announced the addition of L Catterton Real Estate Senior Advisor David Heidecorn to its board of directors.
ANCA is an independent, nonprofit corporation with a transformational approach to building prosperity across northern New York. ANCA’s community-informed, results-driven strategies for local food producers, small business owners, would-be entrepreneurs and municipal innovators offer targeted interventions that are designed to keep wealth and value in local communities.
Heidecorn joins the economic development nonprofit as it tackles issues of regional and national significance, including the economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, local food system resilience, a transition to a clean energy economy, and the creation and retention of new and existing businesses in the region. Heidecorn was elected by the ANCA board at its quarterly meeting in December 2020.
“We are thrilled to have David on the board," ANCA Executive Director Kate Fish said. "He brings broad economic development and oversight experience to our deliberations and is excited about ANCA’s mission and work. David's participation on the board and staff committees that move our programs forward will be so helpful."
Fish said Heidecorn has already engaged in the planning and implementation of new projects, including an upcoming partnership with a Virginia-based community development financial institution (CDFI) to offer very low-interest loans to regional farmers.
"ANCA continues to push the envelope in the world of local and regional economic development," Heidecorn said. "I’ve admired the board and staff’s focus on important issues like diversity and equity and their commitment to addressing the longstanding challenges rural communities face. I’m proud to support this team as we take on big issues like access to capital, business retention and job growth in ANCA’s focus areas of entrepreneurship, local food and clean energy."
Heidecorn has over 30 years of professional finance and operations experience including 20 years as L Catterton Chief Risk Officer. He also held senior positions at Alarmguard Holdings Inc., Nantucket Holding Company and GE Capital. He received a B.A. in economics from Lehigh University and an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School. Heidecorn lives in Westchester County and spends time at his new home in Lake Placid.
"In my mind, David’s involvement reinforces the value of having skilled, thoughtful people who bring diverse perspectives to our board," Fish said. "Their insight and participation makes our organization stronger and more effective at serving our constituents. We are grateful to have David on our team."
