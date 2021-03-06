Kinney Drugs gets AHA recognition, launches February campaign
GOUVERNOR — Kinney Drugs earned special recognition from the American Heart Association (AHA) in 2020, raising $52,000 through its in-store fundraising campaign and becoming the top National Wear Red Day® fundraiser.
In addition, Kinney Drugs and the Kinney Drugs Foundation were recognized with a regional Corporate Leadership Award for "exemplary support of, and involvement with, the mission of the American Heart Association over at least five years.”
The first Friday of February is Wear Red Day®, the AHA’s national campaign that encourages employees in businesses across the U.S. to wear red and donate $5 to help fight heart disease in women. For its 2020 campaign, Kinney employees, customers, partners, vendors and the general community donated $52,000 in critical funds for research and people living with heart disease and stroke.
Kinney’s goal this year is to surpass last year’s donation. Throughout February, customers can donate $1 to receive an iconic red dress magnet at all Kinney stores. This year, the company has added a new (and socially distanced) twist: a “Spot the Magnet” contest. Kinney is encouraging customers to place their magnets on their vehicles to raise community awareness of heart disease and stroke in women. If their magnet is later randomly “spotted” in a Kinney parking lot, one person per week per location will win a $10 Kinney Drugs gift card.
"Kinney is so privileged to have the most generous customers, employees, and business partners who helped us exceed our fundraising goals last year and we thank them for their generosity," Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., said. "As a healthcare company, it’s important for Kinney to support organizations such as the American Heart Association, who are working to improve the health of our local communities.
"Every day, Kinney pharmacists help patients understand the role that appropriate medication use, proper nutrition, and exercise can play in preventing heart disease and stroke. By partnering with the AHA, we can bring awareness to their message and help our patients live healthier lives.”
Executive Director of the Greater Syracuse & NE Pennsylvania AHA Franklin Fry said the annual campaign generated much-needed funds for the association's mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives, including programming, education and research.
"This support from the customers and employees of Kinney Drugs helps us educate our local communities on best practices in treatment, and how women can stay healthy and avoid heart disease and stroke," Fry said. "In 2020, we funded more than $668,000 in local scientific research, thanks to extremely dedicated companies such as Kinney Drugs, the Kinney Drugs Foundation and all of KPH Healthcare Services.
Champlain Area Trails awarded State Grants
WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) has been awarded two grants from the New York State Conservation Partnership Program (NYSCPP) totaling $63,225.
CATS is a nonprofit, accredited land trust whose mission is to save land, make trails, connect people with nature and promote economic vitality in New York’s Champlain Valley. The NYSCPP is administered by the Land Trust Alliance, in coordination with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Over $2.2 million was awarded to land trusts in New York State this year, with $351,649 going to North Country land trusts.
"We are thrilled to be awarded $28,500 to create a new website that will greatly improve our online presence," CATS Operations & Communications Manager Emily Segada said. "We’ve already reached out to designers and are working to have a much more interactive trails page among many other improvements."
CATS has also been awarded a $34,725 grant to support its Essex Quarry Nature Preserve and Trail project. These funds will help pay transaction costs — legal, survey, staff time — and some of the trail-making expenses.
There has already been great progress on the trails, design plans for a kiosk and interpretive signs. CATS is working to have these be "context-based," meaning they will use leftover stones from the quarry for these improvements.
"We thank the broad community support for this project," Chris Maron, CATS executive director, said. "We are grateful for these two grants that are from the New York State Conservation Partnership Program (NYSCPP) and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. They, along with previous NYSCPP grants, have advanced our mission to save land, make trails, connect people with nature, and promote economic vitality in New York’s Champlain Valley."
"It’s great to have the state support the Essex Quarry Project where CATS is converting a private quarry property to a nature preserve where people can hike, ski and learn about the history of the quarry and our town," Essex Town Supervisor Ken Hughes said. "They’ll also learn about the property’s rare forest community, this region’s geology, and fossils. We anticipate visitors will support our local businesses so it’s a win for everybody.”
Knight Automotive acquires Durocher Collision Repair
PLATTSBURGH — Knight Automotive recently announced its acquisition of Durocher Collision Repair, located on Connecticut Avenue in Plattsburgh.
Knight Automotive is a family owned, GMC and Buick dealer located on Cornelia Street in Plattsburgh. It has served the North Country for 37 years.
“We wanted to diversify our business model and moving into collision repair was a logical next step,” Knight Automotive President Rich Knight said. “This move, in combination with our outstanding service department makes us truly a one-stop auto repair company.”
Knight Collision Repair will maintain the same staff and its service will be provided by Durocher.
