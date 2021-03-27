Charter raises minimum wage to $20
Stamford, Conn. – Charter Communications Inc. recently announced its raising of its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour for all employees in 2022.
Charter, which established a $15 starting wage in 2018, announced in April 2020 that it would permanently raise its minimum starting wage to $20 an hour in 2022, with annual increases of $1.50 an hour in 2020 and 2021 boosting the starting hourly wage to $16.50 and then $18, respectively.
Nearly all current and newly hired salaried and hourly employees will earn at least $18 an hour, including target commissions, in addition to comprehensive company-paid benefits, including medical, life and disability, education and training and a retirement plan.
"Charter is a place where employees can continuously learn and progress in their development," Charter Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said. "Building, selling and servicing an advanced broadband network, conventional and streaming video, with fixed and wireless mobile products for home and business, creates ongoing career opportunities."
Northern New York surveyors celebrate National Surveyors Week
LAKE PLACID — In recognition of National Surveyors Week, the Northern New York Association of Land Surveyors teamed up with surveying students from the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry Ranger School to perform modern, high accuracy GPS observations on a benchmark on the John Brown Road set in 1942 by the US Coast & Geodetic Survey, now the National Geodetic Survey.
The results of these high accuracy observations will be shared with National Geodetic Survey as they draw closer to adjusting the National Spatial Reference System, which is the basis for the coordinate system that defines latitude, longitude, height, scale, gravity and orientation throughout the United States.
The State of New York defines land surveying as practicing that branch of the engineering profession and applied mathematics, which includes the measuring and plotting of the dimensions and areas of any portion of the earth, including all naturally placed and man-or machine-made structures and objects thereon, the lengths and directions of boundary lines, the contour of the surface and the application of rules and regulations in accordance with local requirements incidental to subdivisions for the correct determination, description, conveying and recording thereof or for the establishment or reestablishment thereof.
To find out more about National Surveyors Week go to https://www.nysapls.org/general/custom.asp?page=2021LSWeekabout. To find the benchmark on the John Brown Road, and read about its history, visit https://www.ngs.noaa.gov/cgi-bin/ds_mark.prl?PidBox=PG0931.
