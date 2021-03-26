Spotlight on Business: March 26, 2021

Community Bank receives top honors for financial performance
PLATTSBURGH — Community Bank System Inc., parent company of Community Bank N.A., was recognized with three top honors, reinforcing the company as a strong financial institution dedicated to its employees and the communities it serves.
In January 2021, Forbes released its rankings of America’s Best Banks for 2021 and Community Bank was ranked seventh in the nation based on its growth, credit quality and profitability. This is the 12th year in a row that Community Bank has ranked among the top 12 in Forbes’ ranking of America’s Best Banks.
In order to create the ranking of America’s Best Banks for 2021, Forbes reviewed the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts by asset size and excluded financial institutions where the top-level parent was based outside the U.S. Forbes then examined the following 10 metrics to arrive at its rankings: return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; net interest margin; efficiency ratio; net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans; nonperforming assets as a percentage of assets; CET1 ratio; risk-based capital ratio; reserves; as a percentage of nonperforming assets; and operating revenue growth.
Forbes also included Community Bank among the banks recognized in its ranking of the World’s Best Banks for 2020. This recognition was based on customer surveys designed to measure the best banks in nearly two dozen countries. The banks were rated on the responses regarding the customers’ overall recommendation and satisfaction, as well as five additional categories, including trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.
In addition, Community Bank was recognized by BankDirector Magazine in its 2021 RankingBanking study as an industry “performance powerhouse.” Community Bank received the following rankings from BankDirector:
• Tenth overall as a top performer
• First for the best retail strategy
• Third for best employer
• Fifth for best credit risk strategy
In order to create the RankingBanking Performance Powerhouse ranking, BankDirector examined multiple factors that impact a bank’s performance, including profitability, revenue generation, growth, efficiency and credit risk, and looked into each bank’s retail and lending strategies. Community Bank was honored to be featured among the 20 other financial institutions recognized for their financial strength and effective business strategies.
"Performance starts and ends with our culture, which includes treating people well and building a company where employees are proud to work," Community Bank’s President and CEO Mark E. Tryniski said. "That, to me, is the secret to our success. Building a culture and values where people come first is of critical importance in terms of sustainable performance.”
"To be consistently recognized by Forbes as a top-ranked bank is quite an honor," Regional Manager Kent Backus said. "Our Forbes rankings, coupled with the BankDirector Magazine’s performance powerhouse rankings, is a testament to our commitment to our community and our bank’s financial strength. We are incredibly proud to share these honors with our customers and team.”
