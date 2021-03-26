Spotlight on Business: March 26, 2021

PHOTO PROVIDEDCommunity Bank’s North Country region donated $5,000 to The Foundation of CVPH. Community Bank Margaret Street Branch Manager Monticia Prather (left) poses with the Foundation of CVPH Executive Director Kerry Haley, UVM Health Network CVPH President & COO Michelle LeBeau and the Foundation of CVPH board member and Financial Consultant with Community Investment Services Inc. Stephen McFadden. "The health and wellness of our community is vital to the overall wellbeing of our North Country region as a whole,” Prather said. “The Foundation of CVPH is an integral non-profit that is dedicated to enhancing care and touching lives in our community and we are thrilled to support their great work with this donation.”