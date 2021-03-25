Engel and Völkers taps new real estate advisor
LAKE PLACID — Engel and Völkers Lake Placid Real Estate recently announced Debra "Deb" Lennon joined its real estate brokerage sales team as a real estate advisor.
Lennon joined Engel and Völkers from BHHS Adirondack Premier Properties. She is a longtime resident of the Village of Saranac Lake and former owner of Darrah Cooper Jewelers on Main Street in Lake Placid.
After a rewarding and successful career selling fine jewelry, Lennon wanted to take her 33 years of business acumen and customer service experience to a new level and embark on a fulfilling career in the real estate world. She sees real estate as a natural progression and wonderful opportunity to help people through one of life's most meaningful and emotional decisions to sell or purchase a home.
"We are very excited to have Deb join our growing sales team of real estate advisors," Engel and Völkers Real Estate Broker/Owner Colleen Holmes said. "I've known Deb and her husband Tim as long standing members of our community. Deb's passion for the Adirondacks, her network and her desire to continue making special connections will deliver success in this relationship business."
Lennon is a graduate of Syracuse University where she studied marketing and business administration. She is an active member of her community having served for 10 years as a member of the Saranac Lake School Board, while spending seven of those years as board president. Lennon understands the importance of presentation, delivery, quality and exceptional service, which are hallmarks of the Engel and Völkers brand.
PA joins Alice Hyde Pediatrics, Walk-In Clinic
MALONE — Physician Assistant Nia Phillips, MS, PA-C, is the newest member of the University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center (AHMC) Medical Staff.
Phillips joins Julia Ordonez, MD, and Jennifer Shull, NP, at Alice Hyde Pediatrics. Phillips will also serve as a member of Alice Hyde Walk-In Clinic, joining Nancy Denis, FNP, Wendy Frank, FNP, Chris Steele, FNP, and Qi Si Xue, FNP.
Phillips is a 2017 graduate of Rutgers University’s Physician Assistant Program, where she earned her masters of science, physician assistant. From 2018 to 2019 she served as a physician assistant on the Mother-Baby Unit and Pediatric Inpatient Floor of NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, where she was part of the hospital’s neonatal care team and also responsible for providing inpatient care to pediatric patients.
In 2019. she joined Kids House Calls, a pediatric house call service serving the New York metro area, where she was responsible for providing care to pediatric urgent care patients, coordinating follow-up care services and providing patient and parent education on preventative care and ongoing treatment. In 2020, Phillips joined Caliburn: Healthcare and Humanitarian Services in Queens, where she served as a COVID-19 rapid responder and was responsible for at-home patient screening, diagnosis and COVID patient admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as urgent care services for COVID-19 patients and PUIs.
"As a pediatric and urgent care provider, I’ve served a really broad patient population — from providing mental health services and routine women’s health care to adolescents to well-child visits, newborn care and neonatal care both at home and in the hospital," Phillips said. "Joining Alice Hyde, I want patients to know that I’m a listen-first provider whose goal is to be your family’s partner in care. The thing I love most about pediatrics is the opportunity to care for all aspects of a young person’s growth. Helping parents and their children navigate important health care decisions and ensuring patients get the individual care they deserve are what motivate me each day."
The team at Alice Hyde Pediatrics provides a full range of services to patients from birth to the age of 18, offering personalized care and attention in an environment of safety, trust and compassion. From well-child visits to pediatric care for patients’ physical, mental and social well-being, emergent medical issues, chronic conditions and more.
The team at Alice Hyde Walk-In Clinic treats non-life-threatening injuries in an urgent care setting and provides care to children, teens and adults with minor illnesses or injuries who are unable to get an immediate appointment with their primary care doctor, or are visiting the area. The clinic is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and no appointment is needed. The team treats urgent care conditions including allergic reactions, colds, flu, ear aches, sore throats, minor burns, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach distress, sprains, minor broken bones and fractures, and more.
Substance Abuse Prevention Team gets donation
TICONDEROGA — The Substance Abuse Prevention Team of Essex County, or the Prevention Team, received a $1,500 donation from New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG).
The Prevention Team is in its 35th year of operation, providing a range of substance abuse prevention and youth development services within Essex County. Descriptions of these services can be found on their Facebook page, PreventionTeamEssexCountyNY, and website, www.PreventionTeam.org.
Funds will be used to support substance abuse prevention education and/or training in Essex County schools.
ETS' Ready4Real program awarded funds
PLATTSBURGH — Ready4Real, a not-for-profit education program started by staffing agency ETS and aimed at developing work readiness skills for career and life success, recently announced it received a portion of the state’s historic Workforce Development Initiative funding.
The initiative supports critical job training and employment opportunities in high-demand industries for nearly 5,000 New Yorkers across statewide. Funding and incentives are provided by the Department of Labor, Empire State Development and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
Ready4Real was recommended for funding by the Regional Economic Development Council, based on regional economic needs and opportunities.
Funding will allow Ready4Real to continue building on its program, from self-examination through practical skillset training and application, to connecting with some of the area’s top employers. It also, with this funding, announced the launch of a new skills training program that will be accessible to a wide range of community members and provide hands-on training for entry-level manufacturing skills, as well as provide support services such as transportation and child care.
"This support will catapult our efforts from the great momentum we have gathered in the last year, while allowing Ready4Real to expand its services even further," Ready4Real Education Outreach Consultant Michele Armani said. "With a steady increase in employers' workforce concerns, Ready4Real is more critical than ever in ensuring the upcoming workforce is trained and ready to meet the ever changing needs of North Country businesses."
“This funding will allow Ready4Real to continue building strategic talent pipelines to meet the North Country’s business and industry needs," Deb Cleary, ETS CEO and Ready4Real board member said. "As our region recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, companies now feel prepared to continue hiring as they have numerous protocols and procedures in place to ensure the health and safety of their workforce.
"With this confidence, we are seeing a record number of employment opportunities — ETS has over 200 current job openings in the North Country — and a rapid increase in competitive pay rates. These insights are reassuring for our local economy, and evidence that this funding is critical to ensure our workforce emerges stronger than before. We look forward to expanding our program, helping people in our community reach their life goals whether that means, college, trade school or direct employment."
