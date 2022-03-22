Star Trek Set Tour announces 2022 event lineup
TICONDEROGA — The Star Trek Set Tour will host five events in 2022 featuring Star Trek celebrities. Visit www.startrektour.com for tickets.
May 20 through 22: Walter Koenig and George Takei return to take the helm once more. Do not miss these original series stars on their iconic bridge.
July 15 through 17: William Shatner returns. The Captain himself returns to lead tours, hold bridge chats, sign autographs, do photo ops, and more. Tickets available now.
Aug. 19 through 21: Trekonderoga 2022 featuring Gates McFadden, John Delancie, and Brent Spiner. Join us for our biggest event of the year, including panels and presentations, vendors, celebrity tours and chats.
Nov. 18 through 20: William Shatner returns for his November visit.