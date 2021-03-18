RN Honored by CVPH with DAISY Award
PLATTSBURGH – Judd Collier, RN was recently presented with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses award during a surprise ceremony in the hospital’s Emergency Department.
CVPH launched the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in early 2018 as a way to recognize and reward licensed nurses for making a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients. Nomination forms and boxes are located at each of the hospital’s main entrances. Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. A committee reviews nominations and each quarter and awards the honor to a deserving nurse.
Collier is CVPH’s tenth nurse to receive the honor. He was nominated by Paige LaDuke, the mother of a baby boy Collier helped care for in the ED. The nearly four-year veteran at CVPH was in the middle of a busy shift when he met the LaDukes.
In her nomination entry, LaDuke noted that Collier jumped right in to start helping, despite facing a large workload already. Currently, only one patient or guardian at a time can be with a pediatric patient as a support person in the ED. But at the time of this visit, COVID-19 cases were still relatively low and limited visitation, including both parents, was allowed in the Emergency Department. While LaDuke and her son were in the ED, her husband had to wait outside in their truck due to limited space. Collier immediately went to work to find a room so the entire family could be together comfortably while they waited for their young son to be discharged. LaDuke noted that was just the beginning.
"Judd kept close communication with the doctor. He kept updating us on our care, was fantastic with my infant son and helped us get discharged after looking for a specific piece of equipment that we needed," she wrote in her nomination. "He did everything possible to make sure we were comfortable on a very busy night in the ER.
"He had so much on his plate, and despite the patient load and being on orientation, he still showed heart and compassion, two very strong qualities to have as an RN."
Gail Bjelko, BSN, RN, TCRN, who is the Emergency Department director said that level of care was something patients could always expect from Collier, who started as a Clinical Assistant at the hospital in 2017, became a progressive care nurse two years later, and switched to the Emergency Department last August.
"He is a hard working employee who produces a tangible, positive impact on his patients and his colleagues," Bjelko said. "He stays focused on his work and always puts the patient at the center of his care."
And Bjelko points out that he has an easy time getting smiles out of those in his care as well as his co-workers.
"Judd is a very kind and compassionate person. He has an infectious personality that makes it easy to like him."
During the award ceremony, Collier was presented with a certificate commending him as an extraordinary nurse. He, like all honorees, also received a DAISY Award pin and a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” which is hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe.
Community Bank donates to local pantries and food banks
LATHAM — Community Bank donates $1,200 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY.
February marks National Canned Food Month and for the past three years, Community Bank N.A. has supported local pantries and food banks by hosting food drives at each of its branches. Last year, Community Bank collected 12,290 canned food items and the bank has continued to participate in the celebration this year by donating $12,290 to eight food banks in its four-state footprint which includes New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
"This past year has been very difficult for many and we’ve seen the difference that the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY is making in our community – we are delighted to donate $1,200 in honor of National Canned Food Month,” Community Bank Regional Manager Kent Backus said. “On behalf our entire team at Community Bank, we’d like to thank Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY for its ongoing efforts not only to increase food security in the communities it serves, but also for all that the non-profit has done to pivot and meet the growing demand for its services during these trying times.”
The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY has been helping to feed neighbors in its communities since 1982. It is the only organization of its kind in northeastern New York. The Food Bank collects large donations of food from the food industry and distributes it to charitable agencies serving hungry and disadvantaged people in 23 counties. From Plattsburgh to Newburgh, in urban, rural, and suburban communities, the Food Bank provides over 40 million pounds of food a year to 1,000 agencies.
Throughout its more than 150-year history, Community Bank has remained committed to a community-focused approach that puts customers first. In 2020, the bank’s annual charitable giving reached more than $1.9 million in sponsorships, donations and grants.
