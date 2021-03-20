Saranac Lake Chamber adds new coordinator
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Sadie Posdzich as its membership and engagement coordinator.
Posdzich will help communicate chamber happenings to its members and the community, as well as assist on the Saranac Lake Welcome Center.
She is a Saranac Lake-born and raised native. After graduating from the high school there, she received a bachelor's in graphic design from the College of Saint Rose in Albany. Posdzich moved back to the Adirondacks to be surrounded by nature and to create a life in the place she loves most.
She currently serves on the Saranac Lake Arts and Cultural Advisory Board and Winter Carnival Committee, where she choreographs the dance for the royal pages each year. Most recently, Posdzich has worked at the Lake Placid Sinfonietta as their marketing director. She has been passionate about community involvement from a young age. Her hobbies include botany, photography, fishing and walking in the woods with her dog, Kona.
