Northern Insuring Agency announces promotion
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Directors of Northern Insuring Agency, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Ed Davis, CIC, CRM to Chief Operating Officer. Davis is the first COO to lead NIA.
Davis graduated from Potsdam State in 1996, joined NIA and worked his way up to Senior Vice President. As COO, he will provide leadership that supports the corporate vision and NIA strategic plan, oversee the daily operations of the company and continue coaching and developing the sales team. He will also have direct involvement with key clients.
"I am honored to accept this position," Davis said.
“Working closely with the entire team on our corporate vision, developing the next generation of leaders and continuing to develop growth within the agency are priorities of mine."
"Ed is a true asset to our team," NIA President Deena Giltz McCullough said.
"He has a tremendous work ethic and drive, with loyalty and confidentiality that combined make him the right person at the right time to assume this new position."
The Wild Center announces New Youth Climate Coordinator
TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center has announced the addition of Elodie Linck, who joined the interactive science-based museum as the first Jeanne Hutchins Youth Climate Coordinator.
Linck’s title honors Adirondack summer resident, Jeanne Hutchins, who passed away in 2021 after a long life of community service.
This named position is being generously supported with leadership gifts from Ginny and Roger Valkenburgh, and family friends, Mary and John Brock, along with generous gifts from other Hutchins family members, including Kathy and Curt Welling.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support the Youth Climate Coordinator position, named in honor of my mom. She loved nature, the Adirondacks and learning. We so appreciate the gifts to date from family and friends toward this position, and we hope others will be inspired to give to The Wild Center and its Youth Climate Program, to help make a difference in preserving the environment,” Ginny Valkenburgh said.
In her new role, Linck leads the organization of the annual Adirondack Youth Climate Summit, a part of the Wild’s Center’s Youth Climate Program, whose primary objective is to create a climate literate and empowered generation.
Aaron Thomas joins Adirondack Land Trust Staff as Farmland Specialist
KEENE — Aaron Thomas began work Feb. 7 in a new staff position for the Adirondack Land Trust: Farmland and Stewardship Specialist. Thomas will work with farmers, landowners and other partners for the sustainability of Adirondack farms and food systems.
Thomas joins the Adirondack Land Trust after working with the Vermont Association of Conservation Districts and United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) to help farmers develop conservation plans and manage natural resources through voluntary federal cost-share programs.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with North Country farmers for a positive impact on the land and local food system,” Thomas said.
“Farmers are not alone in working toward a sound economic and environmental future for their lands, and I look forward to making new connections and learning from the region’s farming community.”
