Spectrum celebrates pride month
STANFORD, Conn. — Spectrum is celebrating Pride Month by providing TV customers with an On Demand collection of movies highlighting LGBTQ stories, including Academy Award winners Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Nicole Kidman in “Boy Erased,” and Julianne Moore and Oscar nominee Annette Bening in “The Kids Are All Right.”
Beginning today, movies will be available in the Spectrum On Demand portal under the category “Pride Month.”
The list also features the international films “Dating Amber,” from Ireland, about two friends who stage a relationship to stop everyone speculating about their sexuality; “And Then We Danced,” about a male dancer training for the National Georgian Ensemble who experiences a rivalry and romance that may cost him his dream; and “Rafiki,” a story about a romance between two young women in Nairobi.
The month-long On Demand portal also includes the 2020 comedy special “Brash Boys Club,” featuring three diverse comedians; “Love, Simon,” with Jennifer Garner as the mother of a gay son who comes to terms with his identity; and “Tell it to the Bees,” starring Anna Paquin as a doctor in the 1950s who is ostracized by her community when she begins a relationship with another woman.
Price Chopper/Market 32, Dairy Association bring milk to food banks
ALBANY — Price Chopper/Market 32 will once again join forces with American Dairy Association North East in support of Fill a Glass with Hope® to provide fresh milk to local food banks.
Summer is generally a difficult time for food insecure families when more than 18 million children nationwide lose access to free or reduced-price meals at schools, including the nourishment of milk.
During June, National Dairy Month, shoppers at Price Chopper/Market 32 stores across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont can "round up" their change at checkout to donate and help make milk available to children and families in their local community.
"Price Chopper/Market 32 recognizes that due to its perishable nature, milk remains the most requested but least donated item to food banks,” VP Public Relations and Consumer Services for the progressive Northeastern chain Mona Golub said. “Our year-round commitment to fighting food insecurity also helps us to recognize the importance of taking a different tact during the summertime given that kids are out of school, but still playing, learning, and growing and needing the essential, protein-rich nutrients that milk provides.”
One-hundred percent of all donations will remain local and help deliver milk and essential nutrition to families with children in need in our communities.
Since the partnership began in 2015, more than $170,000 has been raised, resulting in more than 35,000 gallons of fresh, highly-requested milk being donated to local food banks on behalf of Price Chopper/Market 32. The 35,000 gallons of milk has provided more than 550,000 servings of milk to those in need.
"We thank Price Chopper/Market 32, American Dairy Association North East, Commissioner Richard Ball, Garelick Farms, and New York State’s dairy producers for their continued commitment to the Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign to raise awareness with both the food industry and consumers, and to help food banks provide more fresh milk for families in need," Mark Quandt, executive director of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, said. "The Food Bank distributed nearly 56 million pounds in 2020 which is equivalent to 46.5 million meals for people in need who receive assistance from the 1,000 non-profit programs we serve in 23 counties. The health crisis of the pandemic may be lessening, but the effects on low-income people will be felt for a long time.”
Not only do dairy products like milk play an important role in providing key nutrients, with more than 4,000 dairy farms throughout New York, the industry is also essential to the state’s economy.
“The Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign is a wonderful way to support our neighbors in need, especially as the end of the school year nears,” New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball said. “At the Department, we are proud of our efforts to bring healthy, nutritious food to families who need it most, particularly during these difficult times, including through programs like Nourish NY. The Fill a Glass with Hope® initiative provides us a way to further those efforts and give back to our communities and to our dairy farmers. I encourage everyone to buy a gallon of milk and make a donation to this great cause during Dairy Month.”
Fill a Glass with Hope® is a joint effort between the American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agriculture partners, and business leaders to help provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks.
“Our family farm works hard every day to produce nutritious, wholesome milk,” dairy farmer Audrey Donahoe of ATRASS Farm in Clayville, NY said. “We take our responsibility, as all farmers do, to feed families, not only in our community but across the nation, very seriously.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.