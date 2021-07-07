Kinney Drugs Foundation pledges $30K for Alice Center project
MALONE — The Kinney Drugs Foundation pledged $30,000 to support an incoming walkway around UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center’s long-term care facility The Alice Center.
The hospital is currently raising funds to support the project, which hopes to promote healthy activities and opportunities for residents and their families to spend quality time together.
“We’ve seen how difficult the pandemic has been on our seniors, and realize how important time with family and friends is for our residents," Alice Hyde Director of Philanthropy Chantelle Marshall said. “I’m thrilled to announce the incredible support The Kinney Drugs Foundation is providing. We are truly grateful for their support and commitment to helping bring these new opportunities to residents at The Alice Center.”
The project includes:
• Construction of a paved, accessible walking path for residents that can be used independently or incorporated into residents’ rehabilitation/treatment plans.
• Improvements to landscaping, including planting of new trees and shrubbery, and the installation of benches and children’s play equipment to create a well-appointed, beautiful space where residents can connect with family and friends of all ages, as well as pets.
• Paving of The Alice Center’s emergency roadway, which wraps around the facility and is used by the hospital’s Facilities Department to perform maintenance.
"The Kinney Drugs Foundation is pleased to support The Alice Center’s project to improve the overall experience and quality of life for its patients and their families,” Kinney Drugs Foundation President and KPH Vice President of Real Estate for the Kinney Drugs Foundation Dave McClure said. “This new project will improve the level of care for the communities that we both serve. The Kinney Drugs Foundation's mission statement of 'Helping People Live Healthier Lives' aligns perfectly with the mission of Alice Hyde Medical Center.”
The project is estimated to cost about $125,000. Alice Hyde’s Virtual Auction in May raised $15,000 toward the effort and the hospital’s 24th Annual Golf Benefit, scheduled for Aug. 20 at Highland Greens Golf Course in Dickinson, will also raise funds for the project.
“Every donation makes a difference,” Marshall added. “This project is about so much more than building a walkway. It’s about caring for each other as we age and encouraging each other to spend meaningful time building memories with loved ones.”
Glens Falls National appoints new Schroon Lake branch manager
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company recently promoted Stephanie E. Holmquist to the position of officer and Schroon Lake branch manager.
In her new role, Holmquist will oversee day-to-day operations, strengthen existing customer relationships and develop new consumer and business banking relationships for the Schroon Lake area.
Holmquist began her career with Glens Falls National in 2016 as a traveling teller and was subsequently promoted to traveling assistant manager earlier this year.
She earned her associate of applied science degree from Maria College of Albany. She volunteers in her community at the Schroon Lake Public Library and for AIM Services Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.