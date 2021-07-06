Dunkin’ fundraiser for UVM Children’s Hospital raises over $15K
BURLINGTON — The recent Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day fundraiser in Vermont and northern New York raised $15,636 for The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.
Dunkin’ franchisees throughout Vermont and in New York's Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties donated $1 for every iced coffee and cold brew sold on Wednesday, May 26 to UVM Children’s Hospital, Vermont’s only full-service children’s hospital serving thousands of families from Vermont and northern New York every year.
The Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day fundraiser began in 2015 and has contributed more than $85,000 to the children’s hospital.
Funding from Dunkin’ has helped the hospital continue to provide the best, specialized medical care to the youngest patients in the region.
2021 SeaComm Scholarship Winners Recently Awarded
PLATTSBURGH — SeaComm Federal Credit Union recently awarded 10 students with the Shirley J. Eagles Memorial Scholarships.
Each student received a $500 scholarship. Awardees include:
• Brady Sweatt, son of Brandy Pierce Nolette and Alvin Nolette of Willsboro. Sweatt graduated from Willsboro Central School with a grade point average of 86.33. As an avid volunteer in the community, he dedicated his free time to the Willsboro Central Booster Club, and Youth Commission. Throughout his high school career, he participated in a variety of sports, including soccer, basketball, and the rifle team. He is the recipient of the Provost Scholarship from Paul Smith’s College, where he will be pursuing a degree in fisheries and wildlife, come fall.
• Emily Patnode, daughter of David and Tina Patnode of Chateaugay. Patnode graduated from Chateaugay Central School with a 92.36 grade point average. She has spent her time volunteering with Pre-K3 Physical Education and the Burke Fire Department dinners, as well as working as a babysitter. She has been accepted to North Country Community College, where she will study early childhood education beginning in the fall 2021 semester.
• Christy Patnode, daughter of David and Tina Patnode of Chateaugay. Patnode concluded her high school career at Chateaugay Central School with a 94.31 grade point average. She spent her time volunteering at the Burke Fire Department dinners and helping with Pre-K3 Physical Education, while maintaining a part-time job at Mountain Mart. She will major in informatics at the University of Albany, where she has been awarded the Merit Scholarship for academic achievement.
• Molly Witkop, daughter of Robert and Lisa Witkop of Massena. Witkop concluded her high school career at Massena Central with a grade point average of 96.29. She has spent her free time volunteering with the Elks Lodge and Trinity Catholic School, as well as becoming a certified lifeguard. She has been accepted to Saint Mary’s College in Indiana, where she has been awarded the Dean’s Scholarship. She will major in business in the fall 2021 semester.
• Amy Gokey, daughter of Steven and Marsha Gokey of Malone. Gokey is a graduate of Franklin Academy with a grade point average of 90.10. As an active member in the community, she has spent her time volunteering with the Franklin County Dairy Princess/Promotion Program and the Chateaugay 4-H Club, as well as working at the Stargo Dairy Farm. Gokey's passion for dairy farming has motivated her to pursue a career in agricultural business management. She will attend SUNY Cobleskill beginning in the fall, where she was awarded the Dairy Farmers of America Cares Foundation Scholarship.
• Emalyn Martin, daughter of Patrick and Christina Martin of Canton. Martin graduated from Canton Central School with a grade point average of 94.63. In addition to volunteering for her high school blood drive, Martin also dedicated her time to Skate-Aid, Pee Wee Soccer, and the school science fair. She will study nursing at St. John Fisher College in fall 2021, where she has been awarded the Presidential Scholarship.
• Joshua Hargett is the son of Terri and Timothy Hargett of Norwood, and a graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central. Hargett has concluded his high school education with a grade point average of 93.13. While attending school, he spent time as the lights and sound director for school talent shows, lifeguarding, and a referee for hockey. he was involved in numerous sports, including varsity soccer, indoor track, and golf. He will attend Clarkson University come fall 2021, where he will study electrical engineering.
• Damien Thompson, son of Tewentahawih’tha’ Cole of Akwesasne, graduated from Salmon River Central School with a GPA of 86.28. Throughout high school, Thompson spent his time volunteering as a laborer and apprentice, as well as a singer. His passion and respect for the environment has motivated him to pursue studies in environmental science. He will attend Paul Smith’s College, where he will begin his college career come fall 2021.
• Anna Martin, daughter of Joel and Dianna Martin of Brushton. Martin graduated from Brushton-Moira Central School with a grade point average of 95.93. During her high school career, Martin served as a volunteer with Dollars for Scholars, and worked several part-time jobs. In her senior year, she attended The Clarkson School early college program for motivated students who are prepared for college studies in advance. She will be attending Clarkson University in the fall 2021 semester, where she will study to become a civil engineer.
• Tyler Svarczkopf, son of Todd and April Svarczkopf of Brasher Falls, graduated from St. Lawrence Central School with a grade point average of 87.92. Svarczkopf volunteered his time with the Tri-Town Minor Hockey Program as a skating instructor, and maintained a part-time job. He has been awarded the Provost Scholarship at Paul Smith’s College, where he will study sports and event management beginning in the fall.
The SeaComm Shirley J. Eagles scholarships are awarded each year to college bound students in memory of long time SeaComm employee Shirley Eagles, who lost her life in a tragic car accident in 2004. Winners are selected based on a wide variety of criteria including academics, volunteer service, scholastic awards, and financial need.
