Plattsburgh dentist named in 2021 '40 Under 40'
PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Brad W. Ray DDS FRCD(C) of Plattsburgh Oral Surgery on Ampersand Drive was named one of dental lifestyle magazine Incisal Edge's 2021 "40 Under 40."
For an 11th consecutive year, Incisal Edge celebrates achievers in dentistry, ages 40 and under, with its signature award. Among this year’s honorees were 46 women and 40 men from 30 states, including Dr. Ray.
The magazine, published by Benco Dental since 1997, will celebrate honorees through a series of profiles in its fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. Fewer than 600 of America’s best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2021 inductees. A complete list of the 2021 “40 Under 40” can be found at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Incisal Edge Magazine for our hard work and dedication to our patients," Ray said. "I’m lucky to have an amazing team that makes our patient experience truly unique. I want to thank the people of the North Country for their continued support.”
"Despite the increasing demands on doctors, coupled with the pandemic's unique challenges, each of this year's honorees has managed to excel and bring something special to the practice of dentistry," Terry J. Barrett, chief marketing officer for the magazine's publisher Benco Dental, said. "It's an honor to spotlight such a wide range of achievement in clinical skill, vision, advocacy, leadership and community involvement."
The final “40 Under 40” list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals were nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel to select the final honorees.
Alstom appoints new Americas region president
PLATTSBURGH — Alstom, the French mobility solutions company that acquired Bombardier's transportation division last year, recently appointed Michael Keroullé as president of its Americas region.
Keroullé is responsible for the execution of the Alstom in Motion strategy in the Americas and the region’s commercial and operational performance, as well as the continued regional integration of Bombardier Transportation. In his role, he is a member of Alstom’s Executive Committee and Leadership Team.
He joined Alstom following the company’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation earlier this year. Previously, he was president and CEO of General Electric (GE) Steam Power, a $4.5 billion business with 10,000 employees in 60 countries and a global leader for large systems and services in the energy sector.
During his 24-year career, Keroullé has held several global leadership roles at GE, Alstom Power and Lurgi, and has worked on four continents. As chief commercial officer for GE Steam Power, he drove business growth despite declining market dynamics. At Alstom Power, Keroullé led several multi-unit regional P&L organizations as general manager/managing director in the Middle East, India and Europe.
Through each of these roles, Keroullé has gained a track record of driving customer centricity and operational rigor to deliver solid results for customers and for his business, building and leading diverse and multicultural high impact teams through important transformations, including post-merger integration.
He holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Université de technologie de Compiègne (UTC) in France and is an alumnus of INSEAD Executive Education.
