ROOST, Stewart’s launch ‘Go Before You Go’ campaign
LAKE PLACID — Stewart’s Shops and the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) are partnering this summer and fall to educate visitors on backcountry preparedness.
As part of the Love Your ADK campaign, there will be messages aired at Stewart’s Shops locations about using the restroom before heading out to the trailhead and making sure adequate supplies are packed.
“The uptick in outdoor recreation is noticeable across the Adirondacks in every activity,” Savannah Doviak, ROOST’s special project manager, said. “Education is a great way to spread awareness in a meaningful way. We are excited to be working with Stewart’s Shops on this project to educate hikers and outdoor enthusiasts on preparedness, waste in the backcountry and where restroom facilities are located.”
Backcountry preparedness is the main focus of ROOST’s Love Your ADK campaign. Love Your ADK was launched in April of 2020 in partnership between the Adirondack Mountain Club, Adirondack Council, New York Department of Environmental Conservation and ROOST. The goal is to create unified and up-to-date information that will help travelers and recreationists learn how to best prepare for their outdoor adventures.
The “Go Before You Go” campaign will run from July through October, during the peak season for outdoor enthusiasts traveling to the Adirondacks. Video displays inside Stewart’s Shops locations will air two different videos with “Go Before You Go” messaging and other important hiking preparedness tips. Outdoors at fuel pump stations, similar messaging will also air in an audio ad.
“Stewart’s Shops has always been that quick stop on your way to the trailhead to stock up on snacks and drinks. We encourage everyone to do their part and ‘Go Before You Go’ and preserve the beauty of the Adirondack Park,” Erica Komoroske, Stewart’s Shops director of public affairs, said.
In addition to audio and video messaging, digital and print content was created for this campaign. On the Waste 101 page of the Love Your ADK website, ROOST added a map that includes Stewart’s Shops, other public restrooms and visitor centers. Rack cards will also be available at visitor center locations and other high-traffic locations with relevant information and a QR code that directs to the online map.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is the destination marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, along with the communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, all located within the Adirondacks in New York State. ROOST is also a Community Member of the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.
Stewart’s Shops is an employee- and family-owned and operated convenience store chain with over 345 locations in New York and southern Vermont.
Citizen Advocates CEO named to NYS Rural Health Council
MALONE — James D. Button, CEO of Citizen Advocates, was recently appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to the New York State Rural Health Council.
"I am both honored and humbled to be entrusted with this opportunity,” Button said. “This gives Citizen Advocates and those we support a crucial seat at the table to advocate for the unique and urgent healthcare needs of North Country communities.”
Prior to becoming CEO, Button served as chief operating officer at Citizen Advocates. In addition, he has held progressive leadership positions as the director of corporate compliance and quality assurance, children’s residential coordinator at the Adirondack Youth Lodge and various community support services roles throughout the organization.
He also has a deep passion for public policy, which he pursued as behavioral health initiatives director for the New York State Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors in Albany. During his time in this role, Button was responsible for overseeing a statewide regional planning initiative aimed at preparing providers for the move to value-based care. He also served as a key liaison between the respective regions and State healthcare executives. This experience provided him with valuable knowledge of the community-based behavioral health industry, which is also an important perspective for his seat on the Rural Health Council.
The state Rural Health Council makes recommendations to the state Department of Health on such issues as the financial viability of rural hospitals, the changing healthcare environment and its impact on rural health delivery; recruitment and retention of healthcare providers in rural communities and rural health networks as contributors to the health of the communities they serve.
The state Rural Health Council was made permanent by legislation in 2017, which was signed into law by Gov. Cuomo. Button was notified of his appointment to the council in a formal letter from the governor on June 1.
