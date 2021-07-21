Stewart's awards NABA with $25K grant
ALBANY — The Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany Inc. (NABA) received a $25,000 grant from Stewart’s Shops and The Dake Family to support the cost of repairs to the roof on its Albany headquarters.
"For decades, Stewart’s has been synonymous with quality products, neighborly service, and community support,” NABA Executive Director Christopher T. Burke said. “From humble beginnings in Saratoga County to more than 300 stores across upstate New York, Stewart’s is part of our landscape — and our lives. In much the same way, NABA, shares a deep commitment to our community. We have been providing rehabilitation services to people with visual impairments in New York’s Capital Region and surrounding counties since 1908, adapting to meet new needs as times change.
“In 2020, life changed dramatically for most of us. When the pandemic seemed to be turning life upside down, the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany paused, took stock in ourselves and developed protocols and procedures that allowed us to comply with all state and federal regulations while continuing to serve thousands of people of all ages," Burke continued.
“Unfortunately, just as we began to turn the corner and return to a ‘new normal,’ our 50-year-old roof, which has leaked for quite some time, has failed. For many years, NABA has engaged roofing companies to repeatedly locate the source of leaks and patch the roof. Water infiltration has caused damage to interior finishes that has been repaired several times. In addition, the parapet wall is in bad condition and needs to be repaired. We need a new roof and parapet wall, and we need to schedule the work immediately so we can continue to provide services without interruption," he added.
“That’s why we’re so grateful to Stewart’s Shops and The Dake Family for this leadership gift, which allows us to launch our 2021 Raise the Roof campaign. From a GoFundMe page (gofund.me/674bee05) to individual appeals, and from leadership gifts to a nickel at a time through CLYNK recycling, we are asking the community to help us continue to fulfill our mission of helping people who are blind and visually impaired achieve independence and growth.
“As Helen Keller said, ‘Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence.’ We are optimistic that our neighbors will step up to help us, and confident that we will achieve our goals of replacing our roof and providing our life-changing services."
